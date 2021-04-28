"I'll be undeniable to fight Conor McGregor" - Jake Paul thinks he will fight Nate Diaz next and beat him to fight The Notorious One

Jake Paul believes his next fight will be against UFC superstar Nate Diaz. The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer believes people will immediately write him off in the fight against Diaz but will tune in to watch the fight.

During his interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA, Jake Paul claimed that a fight between him and Diaz would result in a massive pay-per-view and the former is confident that he will obliterate the self-proclaimed West Coast Gangster.

"I think Nate Diaz. I think people will immediately write me off. Like even someone watching this interview right now, is like, 'Oh, this kid's like crazy. Nate Diaz is such a dog, he's gonna kill Jake. He's out of his mind, blah, blah, blah..." But they're gonna tune in and watch, right? And it's two massive names and it'll be a massive pay-per-view, and then, when they see me obliterate him, their jaws are gonna be dropped."

Jake Paul also added that once he beats Diaz, the people who would tune in for the fight wouldn't even know how to react and would consider the fight to be rigged again.

The Problem Child added that a win over Diaz would open the door for a potential fight against Conor McGregor for Jake Paul. Currently 4-0 in his professional boxing career, Paul further explained that he wants to do the big fights right away and not wait around for them to happen.

"They're not even gonna know how to react, they're gonna think it's rigged again and in that moment in time, I'll be undeniable to fight Conor McGregor because I beat the guy that beat you Conor. And, the Jake Paul vs. Conor fight is a massive fight and I'm sort of like, why wait? You know, I don't need to be in this sport forever. I'm not trying to have a 100 fights, so why wait? Let's do the biggest fights right away."

Who could Jake Paul realistically fight next?

There has been talk of a potential fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury next. KSI has also confirmed that he will indeed fight Paul in the near future after already having beaten his brother, Logan, in the past.