Predicting how these 5 UFC superstars will do in a boxing match against Jake Paul 

YouTube sensation and celebrity boxer Jake Paul has recently been at the center of attention in the combat sports world.

Jake Paul recently demonstrated that he could hang with an experienced pro-fighter after knocking out former UFC fighter Ben Askren. But Jake Paul still hasn't earned the respect of most fight fans because he hasn't beaten anyone with a legitimate boxing pedigree. That said, fans are clamoring for Jake Paul to face a respectable striker next.

Jake Paul has also put his drawing power on display after successfully headlining Triller Fight Club's blockbuster event in April. As a result, several personalities in boxing, MMA, and other sports want a piece of Jake Paul and the giant check that comes with fighting him.

Up-and-coming boxer Tommy Fury and Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis are seemingly the front-runners as Jake Paul's next opponents. But if we're strictly limiting the pool to the UFC superstars that Jake Paul has had a beef with, five names clearly stand out.

Let's predict how Jake Paul would do against these 5 UFC superstars in a boxing match:

Jake Paul vs. Daniel Cormier

The beef between the two started when Daniel Cormier insinuated that Jake Paul's fight with Ben Askren was rigged. Paul retaliated by saying he'd "beat up DC's fat a** in a boxing match" on an episode of his brother Logan Paul's podcast.

Wait a minute, did Askren get us all? Like this is some magician stuff he wasn’t laughing on his way to the back was he? Cmon Ben lol @Benaskren https://t.co/Kb3jMkB0nR — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 18, 2021

Things got heated at UFC 261 when DC left the commentator's booth to confront Jake Paul, who was in attendance at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Cormier's reaction proved that Jake Paul certainly has him beat when it comes to the art of internet trolling. But if the two were to throw their fists at each other, the former UFC heavyweight champion would dispatch Jake Paul easily.

Much like Paul's latest victim Askren, Cormier was a well-decorated wrestler before he ventured into MMA. But unlike 'Funky', DC was one of the most technically sound boxers in the UFC's heavyweight division.

Simply put, Cormier will eviscerate Jake Paul if the two meet inside the ring.

Prediction: Daniel Cormier via KO in round 1

Jake Paul vs. Kamaru Usman

Fresh off a jaw-dropping knockout win against Jake Paul's buddy Jorge Masvidal, reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was the first to stand up for DC:

"At the end of the day that's Daniel Cormier, one of the best to do this and Jake Paul needs to put some respect on his name when he speaks about DC," Usman told TMZ Sports.

After Usman knocked out one of the most feared strikers in the octagon, it's doubtful that Jake Paul would want any part of 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. What's scary about Usman is that he's improving every time he fights.

Kamaru Usman started his career primarily as a wrestler but has evolved into a well-rounded fighter through the years. Under coach Trevor Wittman's guidance, Usman has unlocked a new dimension in his stand-up game.

A hypothetical match between Usman and Jake Paul wouldn't last very long. Once Usman had warmed up after the opening round, he'd bomb Jake Paul with a haymaker that 'The Problem Child' wouldn't see coming.

Prediction: Kamaru Usman via KO in round 2

Jake Paul vs. Marvin Vettori

UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori is so fed up with Jake Paul's antics. Vettori told MMAFighting.com that he would fight Jake Paul "basically for free" just to shut him up.

Jake Paul has proven that he can perform well against UFC fighters who primarily rely on wrestling to win fights. Vettori is on that boat.

However, Jake Paul will not have a size advantage against 'The Italian Dream' if they square off. More than that, Vettori is younger and in much better shape than Askren when he lost to Jake Paul.

Granted, Vettori hasn't knocked anyone out with his punching power. He used his knees and elbows to score both of his KO wins. But there's plenty of reason to believe that Vettori won't suffer the same fate as Askren and Nate Robinson. Vettori's chin held up against Israel Adesanya and Kevin Holland, some of the hardest hitters in the UFC. Not to mention, he trains under striking wizard Rafael Cordeiro.

Prediction: Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision

Jake Paul vs. Cody Garbrandt

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody 'No Love' Garbrandt also defended Cormier's honor against Jake Paul on social media.

Your whole squad would get fucked up. You beat a guy that can’t box in boxing. Why won’t you come to the cage.? Cause your a pussy so is your whole squad. I’d give up 50 lbs to you and knock that toupee’ off your fuckin head. You’ll be expose soon. https://t.co/Iw2ndNEFvn — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 19, 2021

Cody Garbrandt is undeniably better-skilled and more talented than Jake Paul when it comes to striking. Unlike the YouTube star, Garbrandt's knockouts came against elite competition in the UFC.

But Jake Paul has a glaring size advantage over the Team Alpha Male star. Jake Paul is five inches taller than Gabrandt, and he'll also have a 10.5-inch advantage. While Garbrandt is a decorated knockout specialist, his power may prove ineffective against Paul, who competes at the equivalent of middleweight in the UFC.

Overall, Grabrandt's talent would still help him prevail against Jake Paul as long as he can stay out of range. However, 'No Love' could have a more challenging time than he'd anticipate due to the sheer size disparity between him and Jake Paul.

Prediction: Cody Garbrandt via split decision

Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor would definitely bond over their shared love for money and publicity. Paul believes he'll cross paths with the Irishman sooner or later.

In fact, he already has a plan in place to make his dream a reality. According to the YouTube star, beating McGregor's rival Nate Diaz would land him a date with the UFC megastar:

"I think Nate Diaz. I think people will immediately write me off. Like even someone watching this interview right now, is like, 'Oh, this kid's like crazy. Nate Diaz is such a dog, he's gonna kill Jake. He's out of his mind, blah, blah, blah..." But they're gonna tune in and watch, right? And it's two massive names and it'll be a massive pay-per-view, and then, when they see me obliterate him, their jaws are gonna be dropped."

Should Jake Paul get his wish in the form of a blockbuster bout against 'Notorious', he'd definitely earn the biggest payday of his life, but the fight itself would not be competitive.

Conor McGregor did well as a boxing debutant against an all-time great like Floyd Mayweather. The Irishman even landed more punches on Mayweather than boxing legend Manny Pacquiao was able to.

In a hypothetical match against Jake Paul, with the entire world watching, Conor McGregor would be motivated to put on a stellar performance. Being the showman that he is, 'Notorious' would probably toy with Jake Paul before using his timing and precision to land a knockout blow early in the fight.

Prediction: Conor McGregor via KO in the 3rd round