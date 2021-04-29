"We all know what happened" - Ali Abdelaziz warns Jake Paul after Youtuber makes remarks about Kamaru Usman's family

Jake Paul has once again made himself the talk of the town following his UFC 261 appearance at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. After finding himself in an altercation with former UFC double-division champion Daniel Cormier, Paul effectively made himself available to the entire roster.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has said he is ready to take on Jake Paul. Upon speaking to TMZ Sports just two days after his brutal knockout victory against Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman said no one in the UFC has shown any intent to fight him.

However, the 'Nigerian Nightmare' said he would gladly take on YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul.

"I can fight two more times this year but none of these guys are showing me anything. These guys are basically just sitting around waiting for me to call out their number. If these guys [UFC] don't show me anything, then maybe I'll go pull out one of these guys who think they can fight. One of these internet guys [Jake Paul] and beat the shit out of them."

Upon hearing the callout from Usman, Jake Paul instantly took to his Twitter account to accept the challenge. Being critical of Usman needing Dana White's permission to fight him at a boxing event, Paul said:

"Challenge accepted. @USMAN84kg if your boss Dana gives you permission to box me and make more money than you ever have, let me know and we can lace them up. I promise it will be your biggest pay day."

Jake Paul pulls a fast one on champion Kamaru Usman

Although Kamaru Usman was the one to initially issue a callout to Jake Paul, the welterweight champion seemed to have vaguely pulled out of the internet beef. Not expecting Jake Paul to dig deep into his personal life, Usman was subjected to yet another troll by the internet sensation.

Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz listed his own opinion on the matter by issuing a warning to Jake Paul. Posting a picture of Kamaru Usman's daughter in a sarcastic sense is considered by many to be unwise, and therefore, Abdelaziz said:

"Let’s keep family out of this kid. We all know what happened when Conor talked about someone’s family last time."

Do you think a mega pay-per-view exhibition between Usman and Jake Paul could be on the cards? If so, in what discipline do you see it happening? With Daniel Cormier saying that Paul must now earn his respect in the famed UFC octagon, is an MMA bout a possibility as well?