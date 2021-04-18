3 reasons why Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor fight could happen

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor, two combat sports personalities, share a lot of similarities. Both are very talented showmen; both have huge, rabid fanbases; and both were already popular way before they decided to step inside a boxing ring.

After Jake Paul emphatically answered questions about his ability to hang with experienced pro-fighters, he'll likely be back in the ring against a fighter with a higher profile than Ben Askren. And if he wants a big name next, Conor McGregor would be as big as they come.

At the moment, McGregor is busy preparing for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. Nevertheless, 'The Notorious One' crossing paths with 'The Problem Child' is a proposition that's well within the realms of possibilities (or probabilities even).

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why a Conor McGregor vs Jake Paul boxing match is likely to happen.

#1 Fans would love to see Conor McGregor fight Jake Paul

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

Like it or not, Conor McGregor and Jake Paul bring in clicks, views and publicity in any form – positive or otherwise.

Conor McGregor has been a reliable cash cow for the UFC. In fact, the Irishman's UFC lightweight championship showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov is the most-watched event in the promotion's history. McGregor's drawing power also extends outside the octagon, with his pro-boxing debut against undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather garnering 4.3 million pay-per-view buys.

On the flip side, Jake Paul has proven time and again that his YouTube popularity translates to the boxing ring. Every time he fights, a good number of his 20.3 million subscribers tune in. His undercard fight against Nate Robinson helped the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. event earn 1.6 million pay-per-view buys.

Obviously, attracting millions of paying fans would generate millions of dollars in revenue for McGregor Paul and their promoters. So it's difficult to imagine either man saying no to that.

#2 Jake Paul has a lot to prove

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs Ben Askren

Since making his pro-boxing debut in 2020, many fans and professional fighters have been doubting Jake Paul's legitimacy. That's because 'The Problem Child' has only fought against opponents who weren't as skilled as he is.

On his debut, Jake Paul scored a TKO win over his fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib. He then extended his winning streak to two with a KO win over retired NBA guard Nate Robinson. Recently, Jake Paul proved he could perform well against an experienced MMA fighter, embarrassing Ben Askren in a first-round knockout.

However, Ben Askren isn't known for his striking prowess, as he relied on a wrestling-heavy offense throughout his career. And in the boxing ring, Askren's best weapons are practically useless to him.

No doubt, Jake Paul knocking out a former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship welterweight champion is a truly impressive accomplishment. But in order to silence his critics, once and for all, Paul has to defeat an elite striker or someone with an above-average stand-up game, at least.

#3 Conor McGregor goes to war for his friends

UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor Press Conference

Remember why Conor McGregor hurled a steel dolly through the window of a bus that was carrying Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018? It was in retaliation after Khabib had slapped McGregor's teammate Artem Lobov in the face.

Do you know who else has beef with another teammate of Conor McGregor? Jake Paul.

it’s on 100% send me the contract let’s do this i’m gonna put this cunt out cold ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/qgWj0A55gu — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 18, 2021

Dillon Danis, who trains with the Irish megastar in SBG Ireland, and Jake Paul have been engaged in a back-and-forth social media feud for months now. A fight between them hasn't officially been discussed, but Danis has recently expressed his interest to take the YouTuber star on.

However, Dillon Danis is another grappler. Against Jake Paul in a boxing match, he would likely suffer the same fate as Ben Askren. And if Paul knocks Danis out like he probably would in a hypothetical matchup, Conor McGregor would be very motivated to get payback for Danis.