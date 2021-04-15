Georges St-Pierre explains why Conor McGregor is the most popular MMA fighter

Georges St-Pierre is arguably one of the greatest athletes in MMA history. The former two-division UFC champion was recently seen weighing in on the factors that affect a modern fighter's popularity.

In a recent episode of UFC Unfiltered, Georges St-Pierre hailed Conor McGregor as one of the most popular fighters and also analyzed the reason behind the Irishman's popularity.

Speaking on the importance of social media for MMA athletes, Georges St-Pierre told Matt Serra -

"Well, I think it takes time to build it up. But I believe you need to be authentic. The reason why Conor McGregor is so popular, of course he trash talks and everything, but that’s really who he is, he is authentic. If you try to act like this and you are not authentic, it does not look good and it shows that it’s not real. A lot of guys, they try to emulate him but it’s not real, they are not as good as him. McGregor is smart, when he says something, he answers very fast, he is good at this stuff."

Georges St-Pierre is not good at trash talking

While Georges St-Pierre acknowledged the importance of trash talking to gain clout, he also accepted that he wasn't the best at that aspect of the MMA game. Praising the Diaz brothers for keeping it real, Georges St-Pierre further said -

"I’m not good at trash talking Matt, I mean English is not my first language. If I would want to be a trash talker, I wouldn’t be good. I wouldn’t have the popularity that I have because it’s not real. So I always think that it’s better to be authentic. No matter if you are nice, good…just look at the Diaz brothers, they are a little bit of a trash talker but they are really authentic. That’s why they are very popular. Guys that are authentic, I think in my book, are the ones that will attract most people. Because if you are authentic, people can relate to you. People will be like, ‘Oh, this guy is like me. I like him because I can relate to him.’ So that’s why I think people will be fan of yours if you are authentic."