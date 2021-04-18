"It's on 100%" - Dillon Danis waiting for the contract to fight Jake Paul

Dillon Danis has vowed to "save the MMA community" after Jake Paul's win over Ben Askren. The Bellator MMA fighter took to Twitter and claimed that a fight against Jake is 100% on and asked for the contract.

Danis concluded his tweet by stating that he can knock Paul out cold and then followed up with another tweet where he claimed he is ready to save the Mixed Martial Arts community.

Jake Paul is making headlines everywhere in the MMA world after knocking out Ben Askren in the first round of a boxing bout. The big showdown was a rather anti-climactic event, as the fight lasted a total of 78 seconds.

The referee called in favor of Paul after he deemed Askren unfit to continue, despite the latter's repeated requests to keep the fight going.

Here's what Dillon Danis wrote on Twitter after Jake Paul's win over Ben Askren (contains explicit language):

it’s on 100% send me the contract let’s do this i’m gonna put this cunt out cold ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/qgWj0A55gu — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 18, 2021

Dillon Danis and Jake Paul have been going back-and-forth against one another for months now. A fight between them hasn't officially been discussed but Danis has shown interest in a bout against the YouTube turned pro-Boxer.

Danis is mostly known for his work alongside Conor McGregor and has been a part of the Irishman's team for a long period of time. The jiu-jitsu ace made his debut at Bellator 198 when he defeated Kyle Walker and since his first fight, the New Yorker has compiled a record of 2 wins and 0 losses in the sport of MMA.

Will Dillon Danis and Jake Paul face each other in the near future?

Dillon Danis finally seems to be on board with the idea of a potential boxing match against Jake Paul. Danis is recovering from an injury and hasn't competed at Bellator since June 2019 when he was victorious over Max Humphrey via an armbar submission.

Advertisement

As discussed above, at the Triller Fight Club event earlier today, Danis' rival Jake Paul made another emphatic statement by extending his winning streak when he knocked out former Bellator champion Ben Askren.

It didn't take Paul long to get the job done, as he knocked out Funky inside the first round of their fight and secured the biggest victory of his career to date. From here onwards, there could be a few options for Jake Paul, including fights against Dillon Danis and KSI. A match against Conor McGregor could be on the cards as well.