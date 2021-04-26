"Don't mention my name ever again" - Tommy Fury unleashes scathing attack on Jake Paul

Rising boxing star Tommy Fury has had enough of YouTube sensation Jake Paul's antics.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Tommy Fury revealed how annoyed he is with the YouTuber-turned-boxer:

"My message to Jake Paul is that he's a massive p---y and he doesn't wanna fight. He's not a fighting man so when he grows a pair of bollocks, come see me. But until then, don't mention my name."

Tommy Fury, an up-and-coming light-heavyweight star with a 5-0 record, is the younger brother of heavyweight star Tyson Fury. And, according to the 21-year-old, his big brother's name value is the only reason Jake Paul keeps mentioning him:

"In the boxing world, he's a nobody and he's just trying to use the Fury name – the best fighter in the world in Tyson – to try and get the boxing audience talking about him."

Jake Paul has recently been at the center of attention in the boxing world. Jake Paul's popularity soared after he earned three straight victories, including KO wins against retired NBA guard Nate Robinson and former UFC welterweight Ben Askren.

I’m ready to give the people what they want. @jakepaul — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) April 18, 2021

Despite being 3-0 as a pro-boxer, Paul is still being doubted by many as he hasn't beaten anyone with a legitimate boxing pedigree. That's why Tommy Fury's name was brought up as one of Jake Paul's potential next opponents.

Tommy Fury, however, isn't happy with how Jake Paul has been mentioning him during interviews because he believes the YouTube star has no intention of meeting him in the ring:

"I'm game. I'll fight him anytime, any place, anywhere. But if he doesn't stop using the Fury name and fight these UFC fighters and wrestlers and actors and who ever you want to fight. Don't be mentioning proper fighters' names when I'm game, I'm ready to fight and he isn't."

Similarities between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul v Ben Askren

Much like Jake Paul, Tommy Fury is an undefeated newcomer to boxing. The British-born fighter holds a perfect record of 5-0 with four knockout victories.

On top of that, Fury is also popular outside of the boxing ring. He rose to prominence for his appearance on reality dating show Love Island.

Whether Fury likes it or not, rumblings about a potential showdown between him and Jake Paul will not go away any time soon. Only time will tell if they will be able to settle their beef inside a boxing ring.