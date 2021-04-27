"I wanted to grab him by the face and smash him" - Daniel Cormier details his heated exchange with Jake Paul from UFC 261

Daniel Cormier has detailed the heated exchange he had with Jake Paul from UFC 261. The former UFC heavyweight champion broke down the entire scenario from Jacksonville and also revealed how close he was to coming to blows with Paul.

During the most recent edition of DC & Helwani, Daniel Cormier said that initially, Paul started making faces at the former while he was on commentary duty at UFC 261.

Cormier eventually walked over to Paul - who leaned forward with his hands in his pocket - and DC warned the YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer not to play "games" with him.

Daniel Cormier further warned Paul by telling the latter to keep DC's name out of his mouth. However, per Cormier, the moment security intervened, Jake started to play "big boy.". Cormier explained:

"So I just walk over there and he kind of leans in like we're gonna have a conversation and his hands are in his pocket. And I said, 'Hey, I'm not gonna play your games. Don't mess with me', I said, 'I'm not a kid to play with like this. Keep my name out of your mouth'. Then the security came, once the security and everybody got around he started to play big boy a little bit."

When Cormier was asked how close he came to "slapping Jake Paul, the former UFC heavyweight champion said he wanted to 'grab Paul by the face and smash him into the ground.'

However, DC was aware that he would've gotten into trouble with the UFC if he got into a physical altercation with Paul and refrained from doing so. Cormier said:

"I wanted to grab him by the face and smash him into the ground. But you can't do that at work. I would have gotten in trouble by the UFC."

Daniel Cormier's confrontation with Jake Paul at UFC 261 was one of the highlights of the show

Daniel Cormier's confrontation with Jake Paul was one of the many highlights of an incredible night at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida. DC and Paul's confrontation was certainly one of the most talked-about topics on social media, and footage of the two men getting in each other's faces also flooded the internet.