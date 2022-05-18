Watch: Logan Paul goes out inspecting the production line of PRIME drink with KSI 

Logan Paul and KSI took a trip behind the scenes of Prime Hydration. In videos posted on social media, the rapid-fire nature of the production line can be seen.

In January 2022, Logan Paul and KSI revealed that they would start an energy drink company together. The company was named ‘Prime Hydration’. Demand surged through the roof from the day of the launch.

A Joint Statement made by the duo to announce the launch of the drink had said:

“We’re excited to announce Prime to the world and showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners. Our goal was to create a fantastic hydration drink that can fuel any lifestyle...Now that we’re both fighting for the same team, we truly believe the sky is the limit.”

The drink was initially launched on Prime's own website, and all stock was sold out within four hours.

The beverage is marketed as a healthy sports hydration drink. Paul claimed that he drank Prime throughout his training camp for his flight with Floyd Mayweather. Prime contains 10% coconut water, 825g electrolytes, as well as vitamins and antioxidants. The hydration drink is also gluten and sugar free.

Prime has already sold over 10 million bottles, and demand continues to rise. As well as being sold on their own website, KSI and Logan 'Maverick' Paul have partnered with leading grocery stores in the UK and USA.

Walmart, Target, and Kroger are amongst the retail partners in the USA. No official word has been brought out regarding other countries.

Logan Paul and KSI are unusual business partners

Logan Paul and KSI both made their claims to fame on YouTube. Paul had a massively-growing vlog channel. KSI, meanwhile, gained a following playing FIFA. The two would become embroiled in a battle involving diss tracks directed at each other.

The diss tracks were released in the buildup to the first fight between Logan Paul and KSI. The fight took place in Manchester, England, and was a major draw. Paul had never fought before, but KSI was involved in a fight with another YouTuber, Joe Weller.

The second fight marked both fighters' professional debuts. In an event put on by Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, KSI-Paul II headlined the Staples Center. WBO Super Middleweight Champion Billy Joe Saunders and WBC Lightweight Champion Devin Haney were on the undercard.

The main event ended in a split decision in KSI's favor. Paul knocked down KSI in the fourth round, but was deducted two points for hitting him on his way down.

