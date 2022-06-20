"I'm gonna get him" - Logan Paul pushes for fight against Paddy Pimblett, confident in 'taking out' 'The Baddy'

Logan Paul has called for a fight against UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett. Paul, a YouTube megastar, has competed in a few amateur/exhibition boxing matches and one professional boxing match thus far. Paul’s pro boxing record stands at 0-1.

While he’s yet to taste victory in the boxing ring, Logan Paul has consistently maintained that he’s confident that he’ll be successful in his future boxing matches and in MMA bouts too.

Paul hosted UFC president Dana White on the Impaulsive podcast earlier this year. Intriguingly, ‘The Maverick’ asked White whether he’d let him compete in an MMA fight under the UFC banner. White revealed he’d be willing to let Paul fight in the UFC. The older Paul brother has since been relentlessly lobbying for an MMA fight against Liverpool’s Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett.

In an appearance on the True Geordie Podcast, Paul spoke to popular UK YouTuber Geordie regarding the potential fight against Pimblett. Geordie asked the Ohio native about his conversation with White and a possible UFC fight, in response to which Paul stated:

“I’m taking out Paddy ‘The Baddy,’ dude. I’m taking him out.”

Geordie indicated that he knows Pimblett and that the UFC lightweight too appeared on the podcast and sat on the same chair that Paul’s sitting on. Paul replied by saying:

“Paddy sat here before? F**k this chair.” Paul and Geordie then jested about the fact that the former is yet to secure a win in his combat sports career. Additionally, Paul also joked about being a part-time MMA fighter. Jibing at Pimblett, Paul added, “I’m gonna get him. Kick to the jaw, brother.”

Watch Geordie and Logan Paul discuss a possible Paddy Pimblett fight at the 46:00-minute mark in the video below:

Paddy Pimblett’s open to fighting Logan Paul believes he’d submit the YouTuber

Paddy Pimblett is scheduled to face Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight (155-pound) MMA bout at UFC London on July 23rd. Meanwhile, it’s unclear as to whom Logan Paul will box next.

Paddy Pimblett tends to gain too much weight between fights. Paul previously highlighted this on The MMA Hour and claimed that Pimblett could move up in weight, whereas he (Paul) would move down, and they could face off in a middleweight (185-pound) MMA bout in the UFC.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Schmo, Pimblett asserted that he’d fight Paul despite the latter being much bigger than him. ‘The Baddy’ foresees himself easily submitting Paul. Furthermore, Pimblett suggested that he’d take the fight, provided the money is right:

"If Logan Paul does ever want the fight, I’m open to hearing what numbers he’s coming at us with."

Watch Pimblett speak with The Schmo in the video below:

