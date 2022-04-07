"He's young, he's entertaining, I just think the fans will eat that s**t up" - Logan Paul explains his reason for wanting to face Paddy Pimblett

Logan Paul has challenged UFC lightweight (155 lb) star Paddy Pimblett to an MMA bout in the UFC. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, ‘The Maverick’ revealed why he’s willing to fight Pimblett. Paul stated:

“I found out who I’d like to fight if I did a UFC match. Paddy ‘The Baddy.’” Paul added, “Because he, they’re saying he’s possibly the next Conor McGregor, right? He’s like, super-charismatic, he’s entertaining as hell, he’s on the come up, he’s young like me. He’s got a real loud mouth, but I just like the way he can like, perform.”

The cruiserweight pugilist suggested that Pimblett – who tends to gain a significant amount of weight between fights – could gain 25 pounds and he (Paul) could cut down to 185 pounds to clash in a middleweight (185-pound) bout in the UFC.

Paul clarified that he has no problem with Pimblett, adding that he’d even feature him on his Impaulsive podcast and tell ‘The Baddy’ that he’d like to fight him. The 27-year-old acknowledged that Pimblett is a good fighter but believes he can beat him despite never having competed in MMA.

Furthermore, bringing up UFC president Dana White’s recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, Helwani asked whether Paul had any discussions regarding a potential UFC fight. Paul responded by saying:

“No, he asked me who I wanted to fight, and I didn’t have anyone in mind. Now, I’m looking at it, and I’m like, ‘Okay. If I were to do a UFC fight, it needs to be with someone who can sell tickets. Paddy can sell, right?’” Paul continued, “And he’s still relatively new, he’s young, he's entertaining; I just think the fans will eat that s**t up"

Watch Logan Paul’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Logan Paul vows to KO the next person he fights

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani a few weeks back, Logan Paul emphasized that he’ll KO whoever he fights next. Noting that he’s inspired by his younger brother Jake Paul’s knockout victories as a professional boxer, ‘The Maverick’ said:

"The next person I fight will get knocked out, I have no doubt in my mind that me going from fighting the best fighter on the planet in Floyd Mayweather to any other person will end in any other way than a knockout equivalent to that of my brother's.”

The older Paul brother recently performed at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month. It’s believed that Paul’s likely to continue making part-time appearances in the WWE. Meanwhile, the next opponent and comeback date in regards to Paul’s boxing career are yet to be revealed.

