"The next person I fight will get knocked out"- Logan Paul claims he will knock out anybody he fights next

Logan Paul has suggested that he will KO whoever he fights next.

'Maverick' is currently 0-1 in his pro-boxing career. Interestingly, Paul has had three boxing fights and is yet to register a win. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, he said:

"The next person I fight will get knocked out, I have no doubt in my mind that me going from fighting the best fighter on the planet in Floyd Mayweather to any other person will end in any other way than a knockout equivalent to that of my brother's. Which is another thing bro, like Jake's out here f**king laying people out time and time again in the exact same way and that inspires me dude, like I want one of those."

Paul first fought in 2018 in an amateur boxing bout against fellow YouTuber KSI, which ended in a draw. The 26-year-old turned pro a year later for a rematch against KSI, where he ended up losing via split decision.

He then went on to have an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather back in June 2021. Although Paul is yet to register a win under his belt, he remains confident of knocking out anyone he takes on next.

Logan Paul claims he wants to fight Brazilian influencer Whindersson Nunes

Logan Paul has been searching for an opponent ever since his exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather last year. Although Mike Tyson popped off as one of the possible opponents for Paul, the social media star has named who he'd like to fight next.

The 26-year-old has been involved in a back-and-forth with Brazilian influencer Whindersson Nunes for a while now and recently suggested that he'd love to fight him. During the same interview with Ariel Helwani, 'Maverick' was asked whether he'd be down to fight Nunes, to which he said:

"Yeah, I mean that's who I would love to fight to be honest with you. Whindersson's huge and we've been having a back-and-forth for a couple of years now and I think similarly to myself he's pivoted multiple careers and the kid obviously works hard, he's interested in a lot of different disciplines and I think it'd be an amazing match with two massive entertainers."

Watch Logan Paul's full interview with Ariel Helwani below:

It remains to be seen who Logan Paul fights next.

