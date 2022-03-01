"That's who I would love to fight"- Logan Paul reveals the person he'd like to fight next

Logan Paul has suggested that he would love to take on Brazilian influencer Whindersson Nunes as his next opponent.

'Maverick' was last seen inside the squared circle about a year ago when he took on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match. Paul was surprisingly able to survive the full eight rounds with arguably the greatest boxer the world has ever seen. Ever since his bout with 'Money', there has been a lot of speculation surrounding his next fight.

Paul suggested that he'd like to fight Whindersson Nunes during a recent interview on The MMA Hour. When asked about the possibility of fighting the Brazilian influencer, he said:

"Yeah, I mean that's who I would love to fight to be honest with you. Whindersson's huge and we've been having a back-and-forth for a couple of years now and I think similarly to myself he's pivoted multiple careers and the kid obviously works hard, he's interested in a lot of different disciplines and I think it'd be an amazing match with two massive entertainers."

Watch Logan Paul's full interview on The MMA Hour below:

As mentioned by Paul, Nunes has a massive following in Brazil and could be a beffiting opponent. It remains to be seen whether we get to see the two cross paths inside a boxing ring anytime soon.

Logan Paul will be a part of WWE WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul has undertaken quite a few endevours since becoming famous, from being a social media star to a boxer. Paul is about to check another box in the coming months when he dives into yet another vertical of entertainment, pro-wrestling.

Paul has been seen at WWE events multiple times over the past year, but he never got the chance to compete inside the ring. However, 'Maverick' is set to compete at this year's WrestleMania 38 when he teams up with 'The Miz' to take on The Mysterios.

It will be interesting to see how Paul performs on the grandest stage in pro-wrestling, WrestleMania.

