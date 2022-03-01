"I wanted to do it my whole life" - Logan Paul reveals what he desperately wants to do at WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul is on the road to WrestleMania. While his appearance last year was different, he will be competing inside the ring this time. With legitimate boxing credentials, nobody can question whether the YouTube star is worthy of the spot or not. With millions of followers on various social media platforms, he has a lot of value for WWE. In a recent interview, he revealed his goal for WrestleMania.

The Miz was feuding with The Mysterios following his loss to Edge and Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. While The Rated-R Superstar has gone a different direction and turned heel, The Miz picked up a new feud against The Mysterios. The A-Lister enlisted the help of the YouTube sensation for WrestleMania.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Logan Paul revealed his biggest bucket list goal for WrestleMania 38, where he will team up with The Miz to face The Mysterios.

“I have one bucket list item that I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” Paul said. “This is before I ever considered doing WWE, or it even being a possibility, and that is to jump off the top rope. I want to jump off the top rope. I want to sail through the air like a f*****g eagle and land on someone.” (H/T The Sportster)

It will be an interesting match to watch, and given that he is facing the greatest high-flyer in WWE history and his son, it wouldn't be surprising to see him get that big shot off the top rope.

Logan Paul will enter WrestleMania for the second time

Last year, Logan Paul entered WrestleMania to support Sami Zayn on ringside against Kevin Owens. Not only did Zayn lose, but he gave the YouTube star a stunner as well.

This time around, however, Logan Paul will be competing inside the ring for the first time. It's the perfect celebrity appearance that WWE likes as he has a following of 22 million people on Instagram alone. He has obvious name value, and an entertaining tag team match is a good spot for him.

Last year, Bad Bunny stole the show in his tag team match against The Miz and John Morrison. However, the Grammy winner has set the bar so high that his match is considered the greatest celebrity appearance in WWE history. It will be interesting to see how Logan Paul manages inside the ring in comparison.

