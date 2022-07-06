Who is JiDion? Here's all you need to know about the YouTuber who was banned from Wimbledon

Popular YouTuber JiDion, aka Jidon Adams, who is known for his prank videos, received a lifetime ban from Wimbledon due to his antics during Novak Djokovic's quarterfinal against Jannik Sinner on Tuesday.

The American went to England to collaborate with another well-known YouTuber, KSI, and paid a visit to Wimbledon for the highly anticipated quarterfinal.

After Sinner won a point, JiDion could be seen smacking his chest, after which a security guard had a word with him before the camera moved away.

JiGong @Jidion6 No sport is safe🤣🤣 No sport is safe🤣🤣 https://t.co/FFBo5kjwCr

The 21-year-old later confirmed that he had, in fact, received a lifetime ban from Wimbledon. Adams, who had gone to see Sinner play, also revealed that the ban had nothing to do with the air horn that he brought to the match.

"I'm a huge Wii tennis fan, I'm a huge Wii tennis fan," JiDion said. "We're banned for life. I don't have my racket either but yeah, I'm banned for life. I went to go see Sinner. It had nothing to do with the air horn though, had nothing to do with the air horn at all. Nothing to do with the air horn, I was a good boy, but yeah, banned for life. It was definitely worth it. "

Djokovic trailed by two sets to zero against Sinner, but staged a spectacular comeback to win the match and book his place in the semifinals of Wimbledon where he will square off against Cameron Norrie.

JiDion has often gotten into trouble for his antics

This isn't the first time Adams has been banned from public events, one of the most infamous being when he made a "hate raid" during a stream by Twitch star Imane 'Pokimane'.

Adams was initially given a 14-day ban from Twitch for targeted harassment, threats, and hateful conduct. It was later upgraded to a permanent ban, which the American appealed but to no avail.

A couple of months ago, Adams and his crew were removed from a furry convention in Atlanta for "making people uncomfortable."

The 21-year-old's YouTube career started in 2018. He has become a popular personality on the platform in recent years, with over five million subscribers and 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

