“Nadeshot didn't do anything wrong” - Mizkif chimes in on Froste and 100 Thieves controversy

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" provided his thoughts on the recent controversy shrouding Twitch streamer Erind "Froste" and 100 Thieves' CEO, Matthew "Nadeshot".

On August 31, Mizkif mentioned that he analyzed the streamer controversy because he, too, was an organization owner and wanted to know what was going on in the "competing" group.

After browsing the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, Mizkif shared the following view:

"I looked into it. A lot. To really understand what's going on, and by looking into it a lot, I mean, I read a couple of comments on LivestreamFails, and I did very little research. Chat, I'm going to be honest with you. Nadeshot didn't do anything wrong."

Mizkif provides his take on Froste vs. 100 Thieves drama

The streaming community witnessed a rather massive controversy on August 29.

Froste posted a series of updates on Twitter, recalling the time working with 100 Thieves when the streamer group, The Mob, was associated with the esports giant. He alleged that The Mob members were "taken advantage of" as the 100 Thieves took 95% of their sponsorship money.

Froste 💯 @Froste @THump @CrannkedLive @TristanGHill @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles Me being young and dumb put all the blame on myself. Thinking about it now, i see how they took complete advantage of us, and these tweets aren't even half of it. Remember when Tfue complained about Faze taking 80% of his sponsorship money? Try 95% LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO @THump @CrannkedLive @TristanGHill @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles Me being young and dumb put all the blame on myself. Thinking about it now, i see how they took complete advantage of us, and these tweets aren't even half of it. Remember when Tfue complained about Faze taking 80% of his sponsorship money? Try 95% LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO

Froste alleged that the organization compelled the group members to reside near the 100 Thieves Creator House and labeled them "predatory."

Froste 💯 @Froste @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles $2,500 each in rent a month while only getting paid $1,650. There were so many day's where we had to skip meals cus we couldn't afford to buy food unless we begged our parents to send us money. It's truly a wonder whey Mako wanted to leave the mob and move back with his family! @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles $2,500 each in rent a month while only getting paid $1,650. There were so many day's where we had to skip meals cus we couldn't afford to buy food unless we begged our parents to send us money. It's truly a wonder whey Mako wanted to leave the mob and move back with his family!

Froste 💯 @Froste @HSteggles LMFAO you have no idea how much we asked, it got to a point where it was almost pathetic. But go ahead man, blame the 20 year old kids that had no idea what they were doing instead of the of 100+ million dollar predatory organization lol @HSteggles LMFAO you have no idea how much we asked, it got to a point where it was almost pathetic. But go ahead man, blame the 20 year old kids that had no idea what they were doing instead of the of 100+ million dollar predatory organization lol

Several prominent content creators reacted to the streamer drama, with Mizkif providing his take during a recent livestream.

At the 10-minute mark, the One True King (OTK) co-founder stated that Nadeshot "didn't do anything wrong." Mizkif was perplexed as to what Froste hoped to gain from the dispute:

"That Froste guy, just wanting clout, and it completely failed. But I don't understand what he really wanted out of this because he just lost; The Mob is dead. Like, I mean, look, The Mob was popular at one point, but The Mob is absolutely f***ing dead. I don't understand what he really wanted out of this situation."

He continued further by saying:

"Why don't you take the free ride that essentially Nadeshot's giving you right now, and now you jumped off, and now no one's want to deal with you anymore. It makes absolutely no sense."

Timestamp: 00:10:39

Some viewers mentioned that the 100 Thieves pocketed 85% of the sponsorship cut, to which Matthew responded:

"'85%,' the guy literally is a 100 viewer streamer before yesterday. Now he's a 25k Andy, so now I would love to sign him. But before then, he literally was a 100 viewer streamer. The Mob was huge, and they got lazy when they got signed. It happens all the time."

Mizkif gave an example of his organization and asked his audience if they noticed streamers who joined OTK were streaming less than usual. The Austin, Texas-based streamer opined on the cause of the phenomenon and said:

"Have you not noticed that every time someone joins OTK, they stop streaming? It happens every single time when someone joins. They always stop streaming. It happens every time! People get lazy when they start getting comfortable. It's how it is, especially in this industry. They start making a lot of money, they start getting comfortable. Just how it is, you know?"

The 26-year-old content creator provided his views on an organization taking a cut out of the sponsorship deals:

"Dude, an org taking money out of a sponsorship makes complete sense. Especially when that person is a 100 viewer streamer. Like, I'm sorry, they don't make enough money, and the fact that Nadeshot had to facilitate a lot of the stuff, buy their house, all that stuff, that's a lot of money."

Mizkif sympathized with Nadeshot and remarked:

"So I totally understand why Nadeshot was taking a s**t ton of money from them because he kind of had to! Otherwise, they're going to not make anything. You know? Like, I get it!"

Fans react to Mizkif's statements

The YouTube comments section featured more than 28 fan reactions. Some viewers stated that they were "completely fine" with an organization taking a cut from the sponsorship deal and provided the following reason for their rationale:

Aside from Mizkif, Rachell "Valkyrae", the co-owner of the 100 Thieves, reacted to the controversy a few days back and stated that Froste was trying to "gain exposure and clout" from the debacle.

