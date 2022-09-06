“I don’t think I said anything f***ked up” - HasanAbi defends his criticism of xQc backing out of S**tCamp 2022

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" provided a rather strong take on fellow Twitch content creator Felix "xQc" backing out of S**tCamp 2022 at the last moment.

During a recent livestream, Hasan's eye caught a message from a viewer stating that the streamer made "disparaging remarks about the Juicer." The political commentator took a look at the viewer's chat logs and provided his stance on the recent controversy:

"You are basically posting about the Juicer a lot. Maybe you are a Juicer, I don't know. I didn't know that Juicers know the word 'disparaging,' which is surprising. I also don't understand why you make it seem like you want to come murder me. It's very strange. No, I mean, I don't think I said anything f***ked up at all."

HasanAbi defends calling out xQc for bailing on S**tCamp at the last moment

On September 5, Hasan took to his alternative Twitter account @nothasanabi and posted a three-part update.

HasanAbi claimed that xQc backing out at the last second was "obviously bad", since the organizer of the event, Blaire "QTCinderella," had spent a lot of time and money to make arrangements for the IRL event. His tweet read:

The next day, HasanAbi hosted a two-hour pre-S**tCamp stream. He spoke about how he handled the situation with xQc during the opening moments of the broadcast.

After claiming that he didn't say anything wrong, the Turkish-American personality provided his take on xQc bailing out at the last possible moment:

"I think it is f***ked up for the most part, that like, xQc last second bailed out. Look, there's a lot of stuff that happens behind the scenes that you're not privy to and I'm not privy to! Let's be f***ing real. You know what I mean?"

The streamer claimed that he reached out to the former Overwatch pro a few weeks ago:

"I've reached out to, a couple of weeks ago to xQc; or like, a week ago, you know, saying, 'Look man, I know we've really not talked to one another in a while, but if there's anything you want to bounce of off, you want an outsider's opinion, you know, I'm here for you. I hope you're doing all right.' That sort of a thing."

HasanAbi voiced his support for QTCinderella and Ludwig but was unhappy with xQc's decision to not attend S**tCamp 2022:

"But regardless, no, I think like, I simply stated on my alt Twitter that like, I think it's sh***y. I love QT. I love Ludwig. I don't like that, you know. I don't like the way xQc handled him not coming to the event last second. That's it."

He continued by mentioning that xQc could have some legitimate personal reasons for wanting to skip the streamer event:

"And I don't think like, that it's that f***ked up of me to say. I mean, I know that people love looking for drama. I think there's a lot of personal things probably happening behind the scenes, as well, like I said. Like, I'm attributing to that. Because he said, "Unpredictable stuff happened today,' you know, a couple of days ago."

He added:

"People love memeing and saying, 'It's just the gamba addiction.' But, no. I don't think it's like that. I think there are probably some things going on. I don't like the way that he handled it though."

HasanAbi continued by reading out the tweets he made on his alternate Twitter account and explaining the rationale behind his statements.

Fans react to HasanAbi's take

HasanAbi's clip was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and more than 380 fans joined the discussion. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions:

This isn't the first time that HasanAbi and xQc have been shrouded in controversy.

Back in July, the French-Canadian streamer made the infamous streamer-tier list and placed Hasan in the "B" tier. The latter was unhappy with his rank on the list, resulting in a back-and-forth between the influences.

The streamers finally ended their beef a month later, when both content creators apologized and settled their differences off-stream.

