“DESPICABLE BEHAVIOR” - xQc hits back at QTCinderella for her take on his breakup drama

Twitch star Felix "xQc" took to his Twitter account to berate fellow streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" for her take on his breakup controversy. The latter posted a now-deleted tweet accusing Felix of "holding your ex-girlfriend hostage."

In response, the Canadian streamer described Blaire by tweeting (now deleted):

“DESPICABLE BEHAVIOR”

Felix reply to QTCinderella (Image via xQc Twitter)

For context, xQc and his ex-girlfriend Adept have been exchanging verbal blows at each other over their breakup. Following separate discussions on their own channels, Felix decided to invite Adept to his stream to clear the air.

xQc lambasts QTCinderella for her criticism

The 27-year-old Canadian streamer has been gung ho since QTCinderella decided to opine on his break up. According to the latter, Felix's decision to address his break-up on stream has only resulted in his community targeting his former partner.

Naturally, this didn't sit well with the former esports player. In a series of tweets, Felix went on to criticize the streaming community for being "bandwagoners". He followed up his now deleted tweet by saying:

xQc @xQc BANDWAGONERS, DOGPILLERS AND SHIP JUMPERS. THATS ALL THERE IS ON THESE PLATFORMS AROUND HERE. ABSOLUTE SNAKES EVERYWHERE. GET A SPINE, DONT WAIT FOR PUBLIC OPINION TO LEAD THE WAY TO FLIP ON SOMEONE. I WOULD @ YOU RATS BUT THERE'S TOO MANY BANDWAGONERS, DOGPILLERS AND SHIP JUMPERS. THATS ALL THERE IS ON THESE PLATFORMS AROUND HERE. ABSOLUTE SNAKES EVERYWHERE. GET A SPINE, DONT WAIT FOR PUBLIC OPINION TO LEAD THE WAY TO FLIP ON SOMEONE. I WOULD @ YOU RATS BUT THERE'S TOO MANY

He then posted another third tweet criticizing people who tried to curtail his voice. Felix insisted upon his right to expression and exclaimed:

xQc @xQc EVERYONE CAN TALK THEIR GARBAGE ABOUT WHAT I DO AND HOW THEY FEEL ABOUT IT. EVERYONE RUNS THEIR MOUTH AND THEY GET SUPPORT. I CLAP BACK A SINGULAR TIME AND EVERYONE SAYS IM "USING" MY "PLATFORM" TO HARASS THEM. BRO IM STILL HUMAN HERE. I GOT SOMETHING TO SAY TOO. EVERYONE CAN TALK THEIR GARBAGE ABOUT WHAT I DO AND HOW THEY FEEL ABOUT IT. EVERYONE RUNS THEIR MOUTH AND THEY GET SUPPORT. I CLAP BACK A SINGULAR TIME AND EVERYONE SAYS IM "USING" MY "PLATFORM" TO HARASS THEM. BRO IM STILL HUMAN HERE. I GOT SOMETHING TO SAY TOO.

In his final tweet, the Canadian emphasized his autonomy over his streaming platform. According to the self-proclaimed "Juicer", making content is his primary goal. He tweeted:

xQc @xQc ONE MORE THING. IVE SEEN DOZENS OF SUBTWEET RODENTS TALKING ABOUT HOW I USE MY PLATFORM AND HOW I SHOULDNT DO X AND Y ON STREAM. HEY LIL BRO, BUILD YOUR OWN PLATFORM, WEIRDO. STOP BOTHERING ME ABOUT HOW I USE MINE. I DONT CARE ABOUT WHAT YOU THINK. CONTENT FIRST, GET MAD. ONE MORE THING. IVE SEEN DOZENS OF SUBTWEET RODENTS TALKING ABOUT HOW I USE MY PLATFORM AND HOW I SHOULDNT DO X AND Y ON STREAM. HEY LIL BRO, BUILD YOUR OWN PLATFORM, WEIRDO. STOP BOTHERING ME ABOUT HOW I USE MINE. I DONT CARE ABOUT WHAT YOU THINK. CONTENT FIRST, GET MAD.

The drama didn't end there as QTCinderella made another tweet alluding to Felix debating with his former partner about their relationship on the livestream. She stated, in a now deleted tweet, that the entire dispute was the worst way to use the platform. xQc replied:

xQc hits back at QTCinderella (Image via QTCinderella Twitter)

What did xQc and Adept talk about in their stream?

The entire conversation between the pair was laden with dispute. The streamers took umbrage with each other's conduct. Felix said:

"You knew that I've always wanted, when things are moving on, to move on. You know how I am okay. I don't cut it half way, I have to go all the way..."

According to Adept, the Canadian had compromised her privacy. She exclaimed:

"You are not a victim here, you've never been a victim here, I'm done speaking with you! You're not a victim! Stop victimizing yourself!"

She also stated that he brazenly handled the entire situation. Although Felix verbally said "sorry", the former didn't want to prolong the discussion any further.

How has the internet reacted to the drama?

The entire fiasco has gone viral within the streaming community. Fans have flocked around the tweets to share their opinions. Streamers such as HasanAbi and Asmongold have also chimed in. Here are some of the reactions:

Zack @Asmongold You should never talk shit on someone and expect them not to return the favor



If you take the low road, you're not a victim when they meet you there You should never talk shit on someone and expect them not to return the favorIf you take the low road, you're not a victim when they meet you there

Vasudev S @Vasudev_S_ @xQc Take a break brother. A few weeks off to relax and think life over. Go to a therapist, or just travel somewhere in nature. Get a new perspective on your life and then continue. You have already accomplished lots in your life and I'm sure most juicers would understand. xqcL @xQc Take a break brother. A few weeks off to relax and think life over. Go to a therapist, or just travel somewhere in nature. Get a new perspective on your life and then continue. You have already accomplished lots in your life and I'm sure most juicers would understand. xqcL

brkthemen2 @TheRealEagle3 @xQc Didn't QT insert herself into Miz and Maya's breakup too, she always outta pocket when it comes to these streamer breakups. @xQc Didn't QT insert herself into Miz and Maya's breakup too, she always outta pocket when it comes to these streamer breakups.

Finnsi @FinnsiOW @xQc Rough times man, things will get better with time like always. Just focus on feeling better most importantly. @xQc Rough times man, things will get better with time like always. Just focus on feeling better most importantly.

Fans also commented on Reddit. Here's what they had to say:

It remains to be seen if the duo will make any further comments through either their Twitter or Twitch accounts. The Canadian streamer currently sits at over 11.1 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform, making this feud a hugely debated one.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far