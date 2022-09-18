“DESPICABLE BEHAVIOR” - xQc hits back at QTCinderella for her take on his breakup drama

Twitch star Felix "xQc" took to his Twitter account to berate fellow streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" for her take on his breakup controversy. The latter posted a now-deleted tweet accusing Felix of "holding your ex-girlfriend hostage."
In response, the Canadian streamer described Blaire by tweeting (now deleted):
“DESPICABLE BEHAVIOR”
For context, xQc and his ex-girlfriend Adept have been exchanging verbal blows at each other over their breakup. Following separate discussions on their own channels, Felix decided to invite Adept to his stream to clear the air.
xQc lambasts QTCinderella for her criticism
The 27-year-old Canadian streamer has been gung ho since QTCinderella decided to opine on his break up. According to the latter, Felix's decision to address his break-up on stream has only resulted in his community targeting his former partner.
Naturally, this didn't sit well with the former esports player. In a series of tweets, Felix went on to criticize the streaming community for being "bandwagoners". He followed up his now deleted tweet by saying:
He then posted another third tweet criticizing people who tried to curtail his voice. Felix insisted upon his right to expression and exclaimed:
In his final tweet, the Canadian emphasized his autonomy over his streaming platform. According to the self-proclaimed "Juicer", making content is his primary goal. He tweeted:
The drama didn't end there as QTCinderella made another tweet alluding to Felix debating with his former partner about their relationship on the livestream. She stated, in a now deleted tweet, that the entire dispute was the worst way to use the platform. xQc replied:
What did xQc and Adept talk about in their stream?
The entire conversation between the pair was laden with dispute. The streamers took umbrage with each other's conduct. Felix said:
"You knew that I've always wanted, when things are moving on, to move on. You know how I am okay. I don't cut it half way, I have to go all the way..."
According to Adept, the Canadian had compromised her privacy. She exclaimed:
"You are not a victim here, you've never been a victim here, I'm done speaking with you! You're not a victim! Stop victimizing yourself!"
She also stated that he brazenly handled the entire situation. Although Felix verbally said "sorry", the former didn't want to prolong the discussion any further.
How has the internet reacted to the drama?
The entire fiasco has gone viral within the streaming community. Fans have flocked around the tweets to share their opinions. Streamers such as HasanAbi and Asmongold have also chimed in. Here are some of the reactions:
Fans also commented on Reddit. Here's what they had to say:
It remains to be seen if the duo will make any further comments through either their Twitter or Twitch accounts. The Canadian streamer currently sits at over 11.1 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform, making this feud a hugely debated one.
