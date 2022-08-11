"I punched her in RP": xQc immediately regrets revealing why he and Adept broke up on livestream

While playing in the Twitch Rivals Rust event, Felix "xQc" let slip the reason he and his Adept broke up while bantering with fellow teammates. The streamer immediately realized he had messed up by bringing it up and swiftly got out of the conversation.

Felix is the captain of one of the North American teams competing in the $100 Rust tournament with his co-captain Mendo. The event was officially announced through Twitch Rival's Twitter account and will continue until August 13. Yesterday, while conversing with his fellow teammates, the Canadian Twitch star jokingly mentioned the reason he and Adept had to part ways, which involved him punching her in RP.

xQc and Mendo's banter turns a little too real after the Twitch giant talks about his relationship problems on stream

Rust is a highly popular multiplayer survival game, and the tournament is already drawing huge crowds as people tune in to watch their favorite streamers duke it out on the battlefield.

As expected, the event has been full of friendly banter and fun interactions. One such interaction, with the former Overwatch pro right in the middle, is the one where he asks his team if they have any romantic partners.

Timestamp 17:18:55

Walking up to Mendo in the game, he asks the group:

"Guys, this is a relationship advice self-help booth. Anybody here in a relationship?"

After a brief pause, most people present, such as Erobb and Dizzy, say no. Mendo, however, goes a step further and jokes that his girlfriend just broke up with him because he shot her while playing Rust:

"Not anymore, she just broke up with me cus I shot her in Rust."

xQc, not to be outdone, tried to trump that sarcastic comment with one of his own and brought up how his relationship ended, saying:

"That's okay, mine did the same thing. But because I punched her in RP."

The whole group started laughing at this confession, with xQc himself running away from them to regain composure. He subsequently went back to explain to his team that he didn't appreciate Sam "Adeptthebest" fooling around in competitive games like Counter-Strike, and that is why he got mad at her.

Fan reactions

Long-time fans remember how the streamer couple broke up because of some petty fights. Suffice it to say they loved it when xQc brought up his relationship.

Chat reacting to the incident (Image via xQc/Twitch)

Comments about their past relationship (Image via PepegaWarlord - xQc Clips/YuuTube)

The Twitch Rivals event features big streamers from around the Western Hemisphere, such as Trainwrecks, buddha, Dhalucard, and TheGrefg.The four-day event is already on its second day and still surely has a lot more drama to offer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh