"Look at this f***ing s**t!" - Asmongold left stunned upon seeing "sexist" character naming requirements in World of Warcraft

Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" was looking forward to leveling up a new Death Knight character in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic but was left stunned after noting some of the character naming requirements.

Earlier today, the streamer took to his alternative Twitch channel Zackrawrr and played Blizzard Entertainment's MMORPG. After finalizing his character's appearance, it was time for him to name the new Death Knight. The streamer struggled to find an appropriate name for the fantastical character.

After a few minutes of thinking, he tried to use the name Onetrueking, paying homage to his streamer organization. To his surprise, the name was deemed inappropriate, with the game stating that the phrase contained "mature language."

Asmongold later discovered that Blizzard Entertainment appeared to allow players to use the word "queen," but the word "king" was prohibited. The streamer was taken aback by this and exclaimed:

"Is this more sexist in this f***ing game? Are you kidding me? Look at this f***ing s**t!"

Asmongold calls World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic's character naming requirements "sexist"

At the 50-minute mark of his stream on September 16, the One True King (OTK) co-founder made a new Death Knight character. Asmongold struggled to come up with a unique name and sought the help of his viewers.

He attempted to use names like "Faust," "Asmoncold," "Freshtodeath," and others, but they were all unavailable. Zack then considered naming his character after his organization, but that wasn't a possibility either. The Twitch streamer was taken aback when he discovered that the game claimed the name Onetrueking contained "mature language." He said:

"Okay, yeah. Yeah! Nope! I don't know why it won't allow 'king.' The f**k? Wait, why?"

(Timestamp: 00:50:18)

The content creator compared the names "king" and "queen" and observed that the game allowed players to use the latter:

"What the f**k?" Yeah, you can't do king, but you can do queen?"

A few minutes later, Asmongold came up with the name "Freshtodeth" and successfully created the character.

Fans react to the streaming moment

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, and more than 357 community members were present in the reaction thread. Several viewers did not appreciate Blizzard Entertainment's stance. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their takes (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Zack is one of the biggest MMORPG streamers on Twitch and has more than 3.2 million followers on his main account. Aside from primarily playing games belonging to the MMO genre, he has played the Dark Souls games, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and Fortnite.

