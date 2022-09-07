“I’m surprised they left some of these in the game” - Asmongold comments on certain jokes in World of Warcraft Classic

Zack “Asmongold” was left bemused after hearing some questionable jokes in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

The Twitch sensation has been regularly streaming on his secondary Twitch channel, Zackrawrr, as he levels up the new character. While progressing through a five-man dungeon, a female human party member prompted the following in-game joke:

“Why does everyone automatically assume I know tailoring and cooking?”

The MMORPG star was surprised by the unexpected joke, and he remarked:

“As I said, I'm surprised they left some of these in the game.”

Asmongold discusses questionable jokes in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Since the beginning of the month, the One True King (OTK) co-founder has been streaming on his alternate Twitch channel and has spent most of his time leveling up a new character.

On September 4, the broadcaster hosted a five-hour long stream. While advancing through the dungeon, a player’s in-game character delivered a scripted joke. The Austin, Texas, native opined:

“You know the best thing about a joke like that? It’s like, you legitimately don’t know if that joke was added in because of some freak that worked at Blizzard, who thought that was hot. You know? Like, that’s the first thing I think of.”

Asmongold continued the discussion by stating that he did not consider the inclusion of such jokes to be a “big deal”. He stated:

“I don’t think it’s a big deal. I really don’t. I think all the people that got their feelings hurt about some f***ing joke in the game, just like... f***k dude. You got to like, think about how many other problems are in the world. It’s like, this is what you want to change? I don’t know. I just, I don’t think it matters at all. I don’t care about that stuff.”

Timestamp: 03:12:12

Asmongold continued his World of Warcraft journey the next day. Another incident involving a player making an in-game joke occurred at the three-hour mark.

The content creator recalled his comments from the previous day’s broadcast and expressed surprise that Blizzard Entertainment had not removed the aforementioned content from the game. He sarcastically mentioned:

“Not because they’re wrong, it’s because they’re right. I mean, damn! That much truth? I mean, f**k! Hell yeah, man!”

Timestamp: 03:08:57

Fans react to Asmongold’s comments

The YouTube comments section had myriad fan reactions, as more than 370 viewers joined the discussion.

While some viewers concurred with the streamer, others speculated that Blizzard Entertainment would remove the said jokes from the game in the coming days. Here’s a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section provided their take on the streamer’s statements (Images via YouTube/Asmongold Clips)

For context, in World of Warcraft patch 9.1.5, Blizzard Entertainment removed a bunch of user voice lines for various in-game emoticons deemed inappropriate and suggestive.

