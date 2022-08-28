“I just think it’s cringe” - Asmongold hits back at Twitch for not publicly congratulating Kai Cenat for hitting 60k subs

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" gave his take on fellow Twitch content creator Kai Cenat achieving a major milestone of crossing 60,000 subscribers on his alternative channel earlier today.

While playing Tower of Fantasy, the One True King co-founder (OTK) spoke a bit about his most recent tweet, in which he hit back at the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform for not publicly congratulating the second-most subscribed influencer.

Continuing the conversation, Asmongold remarked that he checked Twitch's official Twitter handle and noticed that the platform has been talking about other content creators, with no mention of Kai Cenat. He said:

"I went and I looked at like Twitch's like, Twitter profile, and they're like, tweeting about like, other streamers, but like, they don't tweet about like, anybody in the W community. I just think it's cringe."

Asmongold provides his take on Twitch not shouting out to Kai Cenat for crossing 60k subscribers

On August 27, Asmongold took to Twitter to slam Twitch for failing to congratulate Kai Cenat on his achievement officially.

He also alleged that the platform does not acknowledge other content creators from the same community, such as Adin Ross, BruceDropEmOff, YourRAGE Gaming, and others. His tweet read:

Fastest growing community and if you only followed Twitch you wouldn't even know they exist.



Why? Crazy how Twitch can't find the time to publicly congratulate @KaiCenat for hitting 60k subs or even acknowledge anyone in that community at all (Bruce/Adin/YRG/etc)Fastest growing community and if you only followed Twitch you wouldn't even know they exist.Why?

During a recent livestream on his alternative channel, Zackrawrr, the World of Warcraft gamer, talked about the same topic during the initial moments of the stream.

After mentioning that he looked at Twitch's official Twitter handle and failed to find any shout-outs for "W community" streamers, he continued further by saying:

"I do, I think it's like, what I really don't like about it, I think the most, is the fact that, it's just like, flacid advertising s**t, right? It's like, 'Oh, we don't want to show these people because they say things that are not, you know, like Coca-Cola might not like'. Get the f**k out of here. They used to be c*caine in Coca-Cola, like, get off your high horse! It's annoying man!"

Timestamp: 00:16:57

His Twitch viewers wanted to know what he meant by the term "W community." Asmongold explained:

"'What's a W community?', Uhh... like, YourRAGE Gaming, BruceDropEmOff, Kai (Cenat), Adin Ross. I think those are some of the biggest ones."

Other viewers pointed out Twitch did not mention Felix "xQc" on its official handles. The Austin, Texas-based streamer responded:

"'They don't say anything about xQc either', yeah, but the difference is, like, xQc is invited to TwitchCon, you know, like VIP treatment. He's invited to Twitch Rivals very regularly. Like, they collab with xQc a lot, even if they don't necessarily tweet about him."

Asmongold added:

"Like, Twitter is just like, one example. Like, I saw people that made that comparison. I think it's a bad comparison."

Fans react to Asmongold's sentiments

Asmongold's tweet was a viral hit, as it amassed well over 30k likes, and more than 350 community members were present in the reaction thread. Some of the most relevant fan comments were along these lines:

WiDion @Jidion6 @Asmongold @KaiCenat Thank you for saying something you have no idea how far this will go in helping black creators on twitch @Asmongold @KaiCenat Thank you for saying something you have no idea how far this will go in helping black creators on twitch

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @Asmongold @KaiCenat why do you think? They are alienated by twitch’s poster children just because they can’t have a piece of their pie @Asmongold @KaiCenat why do you think? They are alienated by twitch’s poster children just because they can’t have a piece of their pie

daph @39daph @Asmongold they kinda have circles of creators they like/dislike and will choose to promote or send gifts depending on that i suppose @Asmongold they kinda have circles of creators they like/dislike and will choose to promote or send gifts depending on that i suppose

Kottasha 🇸🇪 @Hirusihi @Asmongold @KaiCenat Did Twitch congratulate xqc when he got 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90 or 100k? Doesn't seem like a thing they do often or at all except for squad they've always used outwards like OTV people, Shroud etc. @Asmongold @KaiCenat Did Twitch congratulate xqc when he got 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90 or 100k? Doesn't seem like a thing they do often or at all except for squad they've always used outwards like OTV people, Shroud etc.

💲 @iWheesur @Asmongold @KaiCenat HE WENT FROM HITTING 30K SUBS ON JULY 31ST TO HITTING 60K ON AUGUST 26TH. NOT EVEN ONE WHOLE MONTH.. HE DEFINITELY DESERVES THE RECOGNITION! @Asmongold @KaiCenat HE WENT FROM HITTING 30K SUBS ON JULY 31ST TO HITTING 60K ON AUGUST 26TH. NOT EVEN ONE WHOLE MONTH.. HE DEFINITELY DESERVES THE RECOGNITION!

Gushorz @Gushorz @Asmongold @KaiCenat I don't really remember them congratulating sub counts ever. Sure they sometimes show some streamers in a funny clip but that's about it. @Asmongold @KaiCenat I don't really remember them congratulating sub counts ever. Sure they sometimes show some streamers in a funny clip but that's about it.

Kai Cenat is a New York native whose fame skyrocketed this year. Aside from primarily being a Just Chatting streamer, Kai Cenat is also an avid gamer who's played several titles, such as Grand Theft Auto 5, Fortnite, Minecraft, Fall Guys, and VR Chat.

