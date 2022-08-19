“Oh my f***ing gosh!” – Kai Cenat reaches 50,000 subscribers mark on Twitch; fans celebrate

Kai Cenat has been among the quickest rising streamers on Twitch. Although he only started streaming a couple of years ago, he has already accomplished a feat many prominent content creators have struggled to do - receiving more than 50,000 live subs on Twitch.

Social media reporter Jake Lucky took to Twitter to share a clip of the New York native celebrating reaching 50K subs, making him the 4th most subbed Twitch streamer, just behind xQc (73K), HasanAbi (61K), and NICKMERCS (61K).

After reaching the milestone, Kai yelled:

“Oh my f***ing gosh!”

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Likely the fastest growing streamer on Twitch right now, Kai Cenat, celebrates breaking 50,000 subs last night Likely the fastest growing streamer on Twitch right now, Kai Cenat, celebrates breaking 50,000 subs last night 🔥 https://t.co/hiCA5UGZRA

Kai Cenat screams with joy at reaching figure

Before becoming a full-time streamer, Kai was known for his comedy skits and Instagram reels. The 21-year-old rose to prominence primarily through his vlogs and prank videos, such as his Ding Dong Ditch series, where he and his companions would prank individuals by ringing their doorbells and fleeing.

In addition to gaining 50K concurrent subscribers, Kai celebrated another feat earlier this year. On August 6, he tweeted that his 24-hour stream had over 100K (peaking at 132K) views.

AMP KAI @KaiCenat WE HIT 100K VIEWERS DURING THIS 24 HOUR I LOVE YALL SO MUUCCHH🖤IF YOU AIN’T HERE PULL UP WE HIT 100K VIEWERS DURING THIS 24 HOUR I LOVE YALL SO MUUCCHH🖤IF YOU AIN’T HERE PULL UP‼️ https://t.co/m601l7ErfK

Subscriptions (subs) allow viewers to gain access to exclusive emotes and additional benefits from the streamers of their choice. Subs are usually paid monthly, so they are always in a state of flux.

According to sullygnome.com, Kai is the seventh fastest-growing streamer on Twitch. For reference, he has accumulated over nine million watch hours over the past 30 days, a 359.2% rise from his previous 30.

Although the Twitch partner has 1.85 million followers, relatively less than those at the top (such as Ninja, Tfue, and Pokimane), his rise has been nothing short of meteoric.

The online star is expected to reach two million followers at the current growth rate.

Fans react to Kai Cenat reaching milestone

Kai Cenat has already garnered a strong fan base over the past few months. With over 300K new followers in the past 30 days, the streaming community has extended its admiration and praise to the young American. Here are some of the tweets congratulating Kai:

Clix @Clix @KaiCenat Keep it up bro, you doin it different @KaiCenat Keep it up bro, you doin it different

Lxck @LxckTV 🏼 . One of a kind motivates tf outta me, proud of you my boy @KaiCenat Proud of you Kai, just the start there’s no limit for you my boy. Keep striving & being great. One of a kind motivates tf outta me, proud of you my boy @KaiCenat Proud of you Kai, just the start there’s no limit for you my boy. Keep striving & being great🙏🏼🌎🐐. One of a kind motivates tf outta me, proud of you my boy https://t.co/iIe705CdxR

KaiCenatUpdates🗽 @KaiUpdatess @KaiCenat Congrats Man You came along way love you bro 🫶🏻 @KaiCenat Congrats Man You came along way love you bro 🫶🏻 https://t.co/qR1t0e1IfI

With around 9K subs only a few weeks ago, reaching over 50K subs is considered a near impossible task. But for Kai Cenat, it appears to be a reality. Presently, Kai spends most of his streams playing GTA role-play, Minecraft, Fall Guys, and Fortnite.

