Team Disguised Toast outlasts Team xQc to win $100k Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle 2

After five days of intense action finally concluded, Team Disguised Toast defeated Team xQc to clinch the $100k Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle 2. Twitch Rivals have always been one of the most entertaining events around, with thousands of viewers tuning in to witness the action-packed rivalry between top streamers and their teams.

The event consisted of four teams led by top content creators, including Disguised Toast, xQc, TheGrefg, and Dhalucard, with the ultimate goal of overpowering their opponents to destroy their tool cupboard. In that regard, Rust is a widely popular survival-focused strategy title where a player or team collects resources in a forest to stay alive.

Winner announcement (Image via Twitch Rivals/Twitter)

The tournament commenced on August 9, 2022, with all four teams having a strong start from the beginning. The competition arrived with a massive prize pool of $100,000.

Results out for Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle 2

After five days of drama, action and intense chaos, Team Disguised Toast came out on top as the winner, dominating Team xQc in the final rounds to claim the prize money.

The winning team managed to score almost double the kills as their rivals, posting 518 to their latter's total of 254 on the final day. After the win, Disguised Toast gave a big shoutout to his team's co-captain and good friend HJune for rallying people together for such a highly successful event.

The event was broadcast live on Twitch Rivals' official channel and also on each participant’s personal channel on the Amazon-owned platform. However, that's not all as viewers also had a chance to win some exciting prizes while watching a specific streamer. The list of streamers' specific gifts are as follows:

xQc: Sheet Metal Double Door

Disguised Toast: Large Wood Box/ Metal Face Mask

Mendo: Metal Face Mask

hJune: Sheet Metal Door

Dhalucard: Hoodie

Willjum: Bandana

TheGrefg: Assault Rifle

Panpots: Garage Door

Twitchrivals: Rug/ Lr-300

The controversy surrounding Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle

The first Twitch Rust Team Battle, hosted back in April 2022, was one of the most hyped-up events of all time, with Spanish and English-speaking creators going head-to-head for a whopping prize money of $100K.

However, it all ended in horrible fashion, with the Spanish team claiming unfair treatment and even threatening to leave the event. As the game continued the next day, the rift between the two sides grew bigger.

As a result, day three of the broadcast was called off, much to the disappointment of viewers and participants. Despite the drama and controversy, Disguised Toast returned to Rust for a brand new Team Battle with new leaders and a whole new strategy.

