"Did he just announce it?" - Asmongold left stunned as Ion Hazzikostas hints at a potential release for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Twitch powerhouse Zack "Asmongold" reacted to a recent interview of Ion Hazzikostas conducted by World-First WoW raider Maximum.

Max "Maximum" is the raid leader for the professional World of Warcraft guild, Limit. He got together with MMORPG's director on August 25 and hosted a two-hour-long interview.

During the conversation, Ion Hazzikostas inquired about Maximum's thoughts on rolling out all three tiers of the initial raid at the same time. The game's director also claimed that Blizzard Entertainment was considering releasing all raid tiers before the holiday season.

Asmongold was taken aback by Ion Hazzikosta's statements and thought that the latter seemingly hinted at the game's release date. He said:

"Did he just announce it? If you extrapolate that, yeah, he did. Yeah."

Game director Ion Hazzikostas seemingly hints at World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's release date, and Asmongold reacts

The hype surrounding World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is reaching new heights as the upcoming expansion's testing phase is in full swing.

As players learn more about the revamped talent tree for classes, new zones, and the much-anticipated dragon flying system, fans are looking forward to finding out when they'll be able to play the game.

Limit Maximum got the opportunity to have an in-depth conversation about Dragonflight with Ion Hazzikostas. Asmongold tuned in to watch the special broadcast on his alternative Twitch channel Zackrawrr.

At the 24-minute mark (of Asmongold's stream), Ion Hazzikostas asked Maximum for his opinion on releasing all three tiers of raids (Normal, Heroic, and Mythic) together.

Currently, when a new raid tier in WoW launches, only the Normal and Heroic versions are available for players to progress through. The most challenging, Mythic version launches in a couple of weeks.

The in-between gap enables competitive players and World-First raiders to plan and strategize their way to defeat challenging encounters. Ion Hazzikostas asked:

"I have one simple question for you. I just want to see this as a question for the community. How would you guys feel about simultaneous, Normal, Heroic, Mythic (different challenge tiers for raiding in World of Warcraft) release, as a thing, in, let's say, hypothetical future here?"

Limit Maximum was surprised after hearing the intriguing question and said:

"I think, personally, I think, okay. So, I haven't had any time to think about this, but something I think is an issue is like, one thing you guys have done some things to mitigate in the past, is like, you have to reduce what crazy things you would do doing Heroic, and when the Mythic comes out."

Max added:

"But the reality is, that's because we have an entire week to do Mythic. If Mythic is out, that really solves a lot of decision-making. It would make help if Mythic is out, but, I mean, that is a massive source of information. I don't know. That's variable. I need to figure that out."

Timestamp: 00:24:03

Ion Hazzikostas indicated that he was not "genuinely announcing anything" but instead seeking feedback from the community on the changes planned for the launch of the starting tier of Dragonflight raids. He said:

"I am super not, and I am genuinely not announcing anything there. We're trying to figure out, you know, I mean, there's holidays coming up, there's stuff going on. We're thinking how our raid rollout is going to work at the start of the Dragonflight, and community feedback always helps."

Hearing the statement, Asmongold stated that Ion Hazzikostas disclosed the release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The latter's comments seemed to imply that Blizzard Entertainment was planning to release the first raid tier before the holiday season of 2022. This, in turn, would suggest that the expansion would be released a month earlier, in November 2022.

Asmongold also lauded Limit Maximum for hosting an insightful interview with the game's director.

Fans react to the game director potentially talking about the release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The YouTube comments section featured more than 220 fan comments, with some viewers agreeing that the game would be released sometime during late November. Some of the most relevant fan comments were along these lines:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take on Asmongold reacting to Dragonflight's speculative release date

At the time of writing, no official release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight had been disclosed. All assumptions and speculations were based on comments made by the streamer, the game's director, and members of the gaming community.

