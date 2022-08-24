“I gambled it all away” - Twitch streamer Mitch Jones reveals he lost $45k while gambling in a week

Twitch streamer Mitch Jones hosted a one-hour long livestream on his alternative Twitch channel called watchmeblink, during which he revealed that he incurred a $45,000 loss after gambling.

The World of Warcraft gamer made an appearance on Twitch after a month-long break and took the opportunity to talk about his personal life with his viewers earlier today.

Mitch stated that he gave his manager the last $5,000, so that he wouldn't go broke. He provided details about his situation by revealing that he gambled away all of his money and almost lost all of it. He said:

"I saved up like $50k, and then I gambled it all away. Like a true champion."

Mitch Jones talks about the reality of gambling, and reveals that he asked his manager not to give back any money

After being absent for a month, the American content creator took to his alternative Twitch channel to host a Just Chatting livestream. At the one-hour mark, Mitch wanted to showcase the "reality of gambling" and said:

"Bro, I just lost like... okay let's check. Dude, I literally lost so much money. I got it twisted, chat. I got it twisted. This is the reality of gambling. You will lose, and that's just facts! Dude, I'm like the only streamer that actually loses gambling, because I don't have a gambling deal, so I just lose. I actually just lose. Oh my god! What is wrong with me, chat?"

Timestamp: 01:15:01

Fans were interested in knowing how much money the Twitch streamer lost. The streamer replied:

"'How much money did you lose?', like, $40k, in the last week. Yeah, sucks. I lost it playing; dude, I was playing that slot that Train (Trainwreckstv) plays."

Mitch Jones asserted that "it was all good" because he gave his manager the last $5,000 and requested him not to give back the remaining money:

"It's all good chat. I still got like, $5k; here's what I did. I gave my manager my last $5,000, and I told him to not give it to me, no matter what like, just don't give it to me. So, I still got like, $5,000 to live off of. So, we're good."

The discussion continued with Mitch Jones claiming that he did not feel bad about losing money. He provided the following rationale for his sentiments:

"But the thing is, I don't even care. Isn't that weird? Like, I don't even feel bad about it. I'm just like, 'Whatever'. I don't care because the thing is like, I'm just lucky to have like, the career I do, right? Because even when I was streaming, I still have like sponsors that are coming in. Like, I think I'm owed like $20k in September from a sponsor that I did, or something."

The conversation came to a close when he added:

"I have money coming in because I'm lucky to have career that I have. But it's like, I never save anything because of how much of a degenrate I am."

Fans react to Mitch Jones' stream moment

Mitch Jones' stream moment was one of the top posts on r/LivestreamFail as more than 370 fans shared their take in the comments section. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Mitch Jones is a well-known personality in the streaming community. He is best known for having extensive knowledge of the Mage class in World of Warcraft. He has also managed to achieve the Gladiator rank during several PvP seasons of MMORPG.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava