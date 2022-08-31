“Can you believe that s**t?” - Asmongold provides his take on World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic’s Deluxe Edition mount

Earlier today, Twitch powerhouse Zack "Asmongold" went live on his alternative Twitch channel, Zackrawrr, to play and experience World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic's pre-patch.

Before the new servers went live, Asmongold provided his take on the datamined Deluxe Edition of the game, which seemingly included a new penguin pet, a Tuskarr companion, a character level-up boost, and an exclusive mount.

After looking at the datamined post, Zack showcased a note explaining why adding store mounts was "bad" for the game. One of the points that he mentioned from the list was:

"Number four, this is the important one. $25! Can you believe that s**t? 25 f***ing dollars and we got to pay for it, and it's Mortis time too. It's been ten years. It's been ten f***ing years, you never give up the fight. Maybe if I make five more YouTube videos complaining about it, they'll go away."

Asmongold takes a look at World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic's datamined exclusive mount and provides his take

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic's pre-patch went live on August 30. The patch enables players to create and play the iconic Death Knight class. Players will also be able to get their hands on the new profession known as Inscription.

Zack, being one of the most popular MMORPG content creators on the platform, did not miss the opportunity to re-experience the expansion's pre-patch. He took to his alternative channel and hosted a six-hour long stream.

During the initial moments, he took a look at the game's datamined Deluxe Edition and provided his views on it.

The Twitch streamer was fine with the inclusion of the new penguin pet and Taskarr companion, however, he was dissatisfied with the exclusive mount. He said:

"Yeah, this used to be in Wrath, I'm okay with this. This is whatever, because it used to be in the game. 'Players on Retail servers receive a high-res version of this (Deluxe Edition mount)', uhh... I mean, I just... I mean, mess me with that bulls**t. You know what I mean? I mean, you buy the game, you buy expansions, like, you f***ing pay for the patch, you pay for sub. I'm not going to buy this s**t."

Timestamp: 00:11:34

A few moments later, Asmongold displayed a sheet that he had created sometime back, explaining why introducing store mounts to the game was "bad":

"'Why store mount is bad.' Number one, costs money. It takes time to make that amount. Number two, it looks good. This is a cool-looking mount, and even if you don't think it's cool, you got to admit that it's rare, and nothing else really looks that much like it. Except that piece of s**t you get for, like, 150 mounts or whatever. Nobody cares about that, though."

Zack continued further by saying:

"It is also not a reskin. You guys farm any of the mounts and f***ing Zereth Mortis (a zone present in the Shadowlands expansion). It's the same thing every time. This one's not!"

Asmongold shows "why is store mount BAD" on stream (Image via Asmongold/Twitch)

Fans react to the Asmongold's sentiments

The majority of YouTube viewers agreed with the streamer, with some fans recalling a time when game expansions cost between $15 and $35. Some relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's sentiments (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is one of the biggest World of Warcraft content creators on Twitch. He has played and streamed Blizzard Entertainment's MMORPG for 6,365 hours on his main channel.

