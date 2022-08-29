“It’s getting worse!” - Twitch streamers Erobb221, Zoil, and Russel eat Da Bomb hot sauce, and immediately regret their decision

Twitch streamers Eric "Erobb221", Zoil, and Russel got together to take on a popular challenge known as the "Hot Ones" on Zoil's Twitch channel earlier today.

The challenge required the streaming personalities to consume different hot sauces with varying levels of spice. They were also prohibited from consuming water and milk. If they drank any of the aforementioned drinks, they would be penalized.

One final round required the streamers to eat a chicken tender coated with a popular hot sauce called Da Bomb Sauce. After consuming it, Erobb221, Zoil, and Russel instantly regretted their decision.

Zoil's eyes started watering, and he loudly exclaimed:

"Bro! Look at my f***ing eyes! You think I'm p*rn acting? Are you serious?! Bro, it's getting worse! It's getting worse! I can't do it. I can't! Someone needs to grab the milk!"

Twitch streamers Erobb221, Zoil, and Russel instantly regret the decision to eat Da Bomb hot sauce on stream

Zoil hosted a special Just Chatting livestream on August 29. He was joined by his good friends and fellow content creators Erobb221 and Russel.

At the hour-and-a-half mark, Twitch streamers were required to eat chicken tenders doused in Da Bomb hot sauce. Comically, the Briton ended up getting a piece that had the most amount of hot sauce on it. He stated:

"Bro, there's so much on there. That's too much!"

Timestamp: 01:30:48

The group immediately felt the heat from the Da Bomb sauce. Erobb221 started coughing and claimed that he "couldn't do it," while Zoil began squealing loudly.

A few moments later, the trio visibly struggled to cope with the chili sauce's spice intensity. Zoil stated that he would soon begin crying and asserted that he was not acting. He started to force the other participants to drink milk:

"Take some milk. I know you want it, I know you want it! Have some milk! Bro, have the milk now, please! Erobb, go for the milk! I'm not doing that last one, bro! Why is it getting worse? Why is it getting worse?! I'm f***ing touching my toes right now. I don't know why it feels good."

Twitch streamers began to settle down a few minutes later. Zoil glanced at his Twitch chat and remarked:

"I hate the people in chat. They're just f***ing c**ts, 'Faking, faking, faking,' you do it then! You do it!"

The group invited content creator and OTK (One True King) member Tectone to share the final chicken piece coated with The Last Dab hot sauce.

Fans react to Twitch streamers doing the "Hot Ones" challenge on stream

Zoil's streaming moment made an appearance on r/LivestreamFail, and a handful of fans provided their take. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions:

Other well-known content creators such as Mizkif, Lacari, and Emiru have tried eating Da Bomb sauce live on stream on previous occasions, and they, too, exhibited a similar reaction.

