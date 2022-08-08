"It's been a really long time since I felt pretty good" - Tectone gets emotional as he recounts his fitness journey at Camp Knut

Twitch streamer Tectone got emotional during a recent livestream while talking about his fitness journey at Camp Knut.

The content creator has been actively participating in the streamer fitness camp, and on August 6, he shared the progress he has made with his audience.

The Austin, Texas-based streamer noted that it had been a long time since he felt good about his body and the positive changes he has been experiencing as a result of exercising. He said:

"It's been a very long time. F**k, it's been a long time, it's been a really long time since I felt pretty good, and I just kind of want to remember it. F**k!"

Tectone talks about him achieving fitness goals at Camp Knut and gets emotional

Camp Knut is in full swing with several well-known internet personalities like Matthew "Mizkif", EsfandTV, Vincent "Cyr", Nick "Nmplol", Eric "Erobb221", along with Tectone, having been rigorously working out at the gym.

After receiving compliments from his viewers, the Twitch streamer took the opportunity to address his fans and requested them to clip the stream moment because he wanted to remember it. He said:

"Do y'all mind clipping this because I want to remember this. I do want to remember this. Today was August 6, and I'm getting emotional just by thinking about it. I felt so... oh god, oh, I hope I actually don't cry, that would be kind of cringe."

Timestamp: 00:29:53

Tectone stated that for the first time in three years, he had observed a positive change in his physique:

"For the first time in three years, I woke up and I ran my hand down my stomach, and for once in my life, I did not feel like I was f***ing fat and disgusting."

The streamer started tearing up and claimed that it had been a long time since he felt good. He also added that it was the first time in a long while during which he felt "comfortable" in his body:

"You know, it's just been; it's been a long time since I've actually felt comfortable in my body, and I still have a long way to go, but yeah, it just felt really good."

The wholesome address concluded with Tectone expressing his appreciation for Camp Knut, adding that he was shedding "happy tears":

"So, I'm loving Camp Knut, man, and it's obviously lot of pain. It's obviously lot of pain, but it's definitely worth it, and these are happy tears, chat. These are happy tears, but, yeah, I just... I feel really good, so I kind of just want to remember this."

Fans react to the streamer's emotional address

Fans on r/LivestreamFail shared their experiences in the comments section, with some saying that working hard towards better health made them feel better about themselves:

Others added that working out at the gym is all about consistency:

Here are some more fan reactions:

Tectone is a partnered Just Chatting and Genshin Impact streamer who joined OTK last year. He currently has 770,794 followers and averages 5,600 viewers per stream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi