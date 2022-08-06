Tectone shares wholesome moment with gym owner over anime in recent stream

While working out at a local gym with several other members of the famed OTK group, Tectone found out that the gym's owner and their trainer, Rob, also happens to love anime. Despite being fatigued from his workout, Tectone immediately lit up with excitement and had to go confirm this fact.

It was a rather wholesome moment for the streamer, as the older man spoke about some of his favorite anime.

Tectone bonds over anime with local gym owner

(Clip begins at 53:27)

After a round of workouts, Tectone was made aware that his trainer, who had been working with them up until that point, also happened to be an anime fan. The shocked yet excited content creator said:

“You’re an anime guy?”

The trainer smiled and responded positively, prompting a conversation between the two about what anime the gym owner liked.

“Yeah, I f**kin’ love anime.”

Between gasps for breath, the exhausted streamer had to know more about Rob’s anime preferences, so he moved closer to discuss. He’d ask the gym owner what anime he watched and got this reply:

“So, uh, my favorite is One Punch Man, to be honest.”

The streamer was beyond excited to briefly talk about anime, and wanted to know more. He had to know if the gym trainer also read the series' manga.

“Okay, do you read the manga, or just watch the anime?”

The trainer confirmed that he just watches the anime and doesn’t read the manga, and Tectone began to eagerly state that the manga is far better than the anime.

“Okay, good, 'cause it gets so good, the further it goes. And, have you seen Baki?”

The streamer was referring to Baki the Grappler, a popular anime and manga by Keisuke Itagaki. As it turns out, Rob loved Baki the Grappler, which brought further joy to Tectone.

“Dude, you look like a character from Baki!”

With his build and beard, Rob had a striking resemblance to Kaiou Jaku from Baki the Grappler, who also has a focus on training and helping the youth grow stronger and better.

The streamer quickly considered another anime to recommend to his trainer and finally came up with Ranking of Kings. Although the gym trainer had not seen it yet, he did state that he loved My Hero Academia.

Finally, the gym trainer agreed to check out Ranking of Kings after the streamer highly recommended it, and everyone got back to working out.

Reddit loved this wholesome anime moment

Redditors were quick to notice how excited Tectone was to simply talk about anime in the middle of exercise. Viewers eagerly appreciated the way he lit up with excitement at the news that Rob was an anime fan.

Another Redditor appreciated that the gym owner was politely called an 'anime guy' and not a 'weeb', a derogatory term for anime fans.

Obviously, it can be significantly easier to open up and make friends with strangers when it turns out that they have common ground, like in this particular instance.

One Redditor would also humorously refer to Tectone as the weakest BAKI enjoyer, while another would point out in the thread that it seemed like the streamer had lost some weight in these streams.

Other responses came in about how many athletes happen to also be fans of anime, proving further that one should never judge a book by its cover.

All in all, it was a very heartwarming moment, and will likely motivate the content creator to keep working out at the gym, alongside his friends in OTK and Knut.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far