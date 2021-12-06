"You get too much of it": Emiru narrates how Genshin Impact streamer Tectone called her out for 'hoarding' problem

Emily "Emiru" Schunk revealed to her viewers how Genshin Impact streamer Tectone had questioned her on her supposed "hoarding" problem.

During a recent stream, Emiru showed her Twitch chat her giant stack of plushies as well as several other collections of items that she had accumulated. This led to many jokingly calling her a hoarder.

Emiru's soap collection and Kirby plushie collection is just the start

Emily "Emiru" Schunk has given her chat a huge cause for concern after displaying the gigantic stack of Kirby plushies that she has accumulated over time. She also mentioned her soap collection, which got viewers interested, asking to see it.

Before she got up from her seat to bring the collection on camera, she quickly narrated a conversation that she had had with Genshin Impact streamer Tectone recently.

"I don't remember if this was on Tectone's stream, or like- when all of us were hanging out another time. Tectone was like- I was explaining to him my soap collection and my cosplay closet and he was like, 'So, you're the kind of person where, when you like something, you get a lot of it. Like, too much of it."

Played out almost like a scene from a sitcom, Emiru wordlessly turned around to the giant Kirby plushie collection she had in the corner of her room, which was clearly seen on her stream. She then said,

"And I was like... 'No?'"

Emiru looked back and forth from the chatbox to the plushie collection several times before getting up to bring the soap collection on camera.

Whatever viewers expected, it didn't encompass the actual size of her collection. Tilting her camera down, she took handfuls of soap bottles out of her "soap collection basket."

In the end, she counted 38 bottles of soap, causing people to send in words of surprise, in between messages from others asking her to eat it.

Tectone and Emiru are acquaintances that began to interact on-stream only recently. The gacha-game streamer was announced to be the newest member of the gaming organization OTK, while Emiru lives with Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo (one of the OTK founders) and several others.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar