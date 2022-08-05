One Punch Man chapter 169: Saitama loses his memory of his fight with Garou

One Punch Man chapter 169 has been released and fans seem excited to see how the characters reacted to the events in the previous chapter. It seems like the series is inching closer to the conclusion of the current story arc.

Now that the most anticipated fight in the series has ended, it was interesting to see how the characters interacted with each other.

This chapter didn’t pack much action, but it’s safe to say that this chapter had many elements that fans would thoroughly enjoy. Yusuke Murata’s art has been consistent for a long time and chapter 169 does not deviate from that trend.

One Punch Man chapter 169: Genos receives his core from an alternate timeline, and Saitama has no memory of his fight with Garou

The chapter begins with Garou struggling on the ground, as the punch caused great damage. His newfound powers were gone, and all the heroes surrounded him to beat him up.

Garou was confused about this situation as he didn’t know who punched him and why it was this powerful. The punch he took came from a place he couldn’t sense.

Meanwhile, Saitama gave Genos his core that he held onto from another timeline. When Genos connected his second core with a subconnector, all the information from the previous timeline was known to him.

This shocked him to the core, and Saitama was concerned. It was at this point that Genos attempted to explain multiversal theories and how Saitama was able to save all of them by traveling back in time.

However, this was beyond Caped Baldy’s level of understanding. Genos was shocked by Saitama’s reaction and realized he was the only one who knew about Saitama’s time-traveling abilities.

One Punch Man chapter 169: Heroes want to kill Garou and Tareo intervenes

Tareo struggled to get up but managed to get on his feet. He was concerned about Garou and rushed in his direction. All the heroes were beating him up and he was taking hits.

The narrator mentioned that Garou, despite not understanding how he was defeated, accepted it without any hesitation. Metal Bat urged other heroes not to hit Garou because he was already injured and he didn’t pose a threat to anyone around him.

However, everyone else wanted to kill Garou and Tareo intervened. He didn’t wish Garou to be killed since he saved Tareo from numerous situations. Zombieman asked everyone to stop since he wanted to ask the One Punch Man’s Hero Hunter about his abilities. He asked him if his abilities improved because of God’s help. Garou laughed it off and said that everything that happened there was his doing.

Things got out of hand and Tareo continued talking to the heroes present there in an attempt to save Garou. At this point, everyone has stood still since they heard the King Engine on maximum output.

King asked all the heroes to stop since Tareo was just a child and he was watching everything unfold. Bang said that Garou needs to live and make up for everything he does by saving other people from danger. The One Punch Man protagonist thanked Garou for saving Genos and King during one of the fights.

Garou proceeded to escape and told everyone they would regret letting him live. All the heroes thought he would continue with his evil ways, while Saitama believed that Garou would do just fine and not cause trouble anymore.

Metal Knight, along with thousands of drones, appeared out of nowhere. He announced that everyone was suffering from acute radiation poisoning and a decontamination procedure would be in place.

