One Punch Man Chapter 169: The end of Garou

One Punch Man Chapter 169 titled "Daybreak" is out now and has finally drawn the ending of the long-drawn Monsters Association arc. After running for over 90 chapters, Garou has finally been put to the ground. But fans are wondering, is it the end for the "Hero Hunter"?

Murata took ONE’s webtoon and added many changes and his godly artwork to it. There is no doubt that the ongoing manga has surpassed its source material in a great way. This has transformed the consequent fight between the main protagonist, Saitama, and Garou unbelievably epic.

However, as with everything else, the legendary bout ended with Saitama finally defeating Garou for good. Let’s break down the events of One Punch Man Chapter 169 and recapitulate its best moments.

One Punch Man Chapter 169 finally ends the Monster Association arc

Did Garou die in One Punch Man manga?

The latest issue, One Punch Man Chapter 169, concluded the legendary bout between the overpowered Saitama and the man who reached a level unlike none, Garou. While the latter managed to earn the title of the strongest person Saitama has faced till date, his power still wasn’t anywhere near that of the main protagonist.

Garou did prove to equal Saitama’s strength for some time before realizing that the hero’s strength was only increasing exponentially the more he was pushed. After suffering his defeat, the hero hunter was left in a completely distraught state.

Saitama handed Genos a core through which the latter could access the memories residing in it that crossed time and space. This is where Saitama's apprentice also confirmed that the hero did in fact fight and defeat Garou in the past, and that there was no parallel universe where the anti-hero would have managed to defeat Saitama.

Genos receiving the memories through the activation of his core

Saitama did in fact transcend space and time, preventing the worst outcome - the death of all the heroes at Garou's hands. Even with God’s interference, the protagonist managed to use divine powers and perform feats like destroying Jupiter with a sneeze or coming back from space by letting off a fart.

One Punch Man Chapter 169 indeed does great justice in signifying that Saitama's limitless potential and powers will only keep growing more and more with each fight and new experience. Although Saitama appeared to not remember much of the event, Genos confirmed that he was the only hero who could have defeated monster Garou, and vowed to spread the word as his apprentice.

With Garou left in a completely tattered state, One Punch Man Chapter 169 showed the remaining heroes ganging up on him. They started to beat him mercilessly due to the anti-hero’s past deeds. While most agreeed on Garou’s execution, Tareo, the small kid, stepped up to defend the helpless man. The child mentioned how the hero hunter saved his life countless times.

Tareo’s presence is really symbolic in One Punch Man Chapter 169 since it shows the brutality that sometimes even the heroes can stoop to.

The number one hero, King, took note of it and realized that Garou was the "uncle" Tareo used to mention all along. He used his Maximum Output to intimidate all the heroes and stop Garou's ruthless beating. After Silver Fang opined that his student should repent for his deeds, Saitama thanked Garou for saving Genos and King's life, which created an opening for him to escape.

The heroes begin another new journey

Although the heroes appeared much troubled by this, Saitama was assured that the hero hunter will now be fine. One Punch Man Chapter 169 finally ended with the arrival of Metal Knight, who revealed how all the heroes present there were suffering from acute nuclear radiation poisoning and must go under tests. Saitama carried Genos' destroyed body, taking him up for repair again.

The latest One Punch Man Chapter 169 therefore showed Garou to still be alive and only time will reveal whether he will continue walking down the same path or become a changed man.

On the other hand, fans are now assured that Saitama will definitely face mighty God someday because of his limitless potential for growth. This was indeed one of the longest and most enjoyable arcs in the One Punch Man manga until now.

With Murata now blessing the manga with his superb artstyle, are you excited for the upcoming arcs of One Punch Man? Let us know in the comments below!

