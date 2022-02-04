Is there anyone stronger than Saitama in One-Punch Man?

One-Punch Man as a series, has introduced many characters that vary in aspects such as strength, appearance, traits and so on. The series has also introduced a variety of strong characters apart from the protagonist, Saitama.

But fans are yet to witness anyone who can stand a chance against the Caped Baldy. With that said, the manga has introduced a few characters that have piqued the interest of the reader base. How do they fare against Saitama, who has the ability to literally take enemies out in just one punch?

One-Punch Man: Comparing a few characters to Saitama

At this point in One-Punch Man, there is no doubt that Saitama is the strongest character in the series. Every single villain that tried to go up against the Caped Baldy ended up utterly destroyed in a matter of seconds.

Saitama’s true powers are unknown because he hasn’t gone all out against anyone, simply because of the difference in strength levels.

However, the fanbase is quite excited given the direction in which the manga is progressing. Recently, the manga series introduced an enigmatic entity that was referred to as God by Homeless Emperor. The latter's abilities were granted by that very entity.

During the Monsters Association arc, his life was taken away by God who was seen standing thousands of kilometers away on the surface of the Moon.

This had the entire fanbase excited since a glimpse of its size and powers was given to the fans. Additionally, Blast was also seen opening a portal to another dimension which consisted of silhouettes of other heroes similar to Blast.

That one panel alone expanded the One-Punch Man universe which only means that the chances of a character being stronger than Saitama, has increased.

Until we get further information regarding characters that haven’t been introduced yet, Saitama is undoubtedly the strongest character at the moment. One would have to wait until God’s true potential is revealed in order to get a thorough understanding of the stronger character in the series. The manga has a lot of content to work with since the web comic by ONE has progressed quite a lot.

Fans await in anticipation of the revelation of God’s powers and some of Blast’s comrades that were teased in Chapter 156 of One-Punch Man.

