One Punch Man Chapter 169: Expected release date, what to expect and more

With the release of chapter 169, it seems like One Punch Man will be concluding its ongoing story arc. It’s safe to say that the Monsters Association arc is one of the best story arcs in the series, and for good reason - the exhilarating fight between Garou and Saitama turned out to be one of the best action sequences One Punch Man has featured so far.

The series also explored a few characters which were a complete mystery until now. Blast, who never really showed his abilities, gave us a glimpse of what he is capable of, and the manga gave the fanbase a little insight into who his comrades are. However, fans want to know how the interaction between the Hero Hunter and Saitama will take place in the upcoming chapter.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming chapter of One Punch Man.

One Punch Man chapter 169 release details

It is important to note that the release details mentioned below are speculative in nature, since the series doesn’t follow a release schedule for its chapters. However, we believe that the upcoming chapter will be released on August 11, 2022. Murata sensei takes about two to three weeks to release a chapter. Also, there seems to be a pattern in the chapter release. One Punch Man chapters are usually released on a Thursday, which is why fans can expect the chapter to be released on the aforementioned date.

What to expect in the upcoming chapter?

Based on the events that took place in the previous chapter, the upcoming chapter will most likely focus on the interaction that will take place between Garou and Saitama which will serve as the ultimate conclusion to their fight. Other heroes will also get involved in this conversation and Saitama might be able to explain his time traveling abilities to Genos.

One Punch Man chapter 168 recap

The fight between Saitama and Garou went on for a long time, and the latter was struggling to keep up. He then realized that the Caped Baldy’s combat abilities only got better with time, and with the help of the narrator, fans realized that Saitama has limitless potential. Saitama had been growing ever since he became a hero but no one was able to monitor his growth. This is because no one has ever shown enough strength to either challenge or draw out Saitama’s full power.

Just as Saitama stopped Garou’s attack, he was preparing for a sneeze. However, this was no ordinary sneeze because it ended up destroying one half of Jupiter. The recoil sent both Saitama and Garou into space. In an attempt to defeat Saitama, Garou created a portal to the sun and pushed Saitama into it. However, because of his stomach ache, Saitama was able to break wind and gain enough momentum to get back to Earth.

With that stunt, Garou admitted defeat and realized that he was the reason behind Tareo's death. He realized his error and asked Saitama to copy his ultimate technique. Just as God was about to snatch Garou’s powers away, Saitama managed to perfect it. He was able to travel back in time, reverse causality, and beat Garou moments before he became the symbol of absolute evil. Genos was alive and Garou’s powers were slowly disappearing.

