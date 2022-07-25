One Punch Man Chapter 169 (Theory): The fate of Genos

One Punch Man is progressing at a steady rate and fans are excited for the upcoming chapter of the manga. Murata sensei has given the fanbase a lot to enjoy in the past few chapters since there has been a ton of development in the overall plot. The series is inching towards the conclusion of the current story arc and fans are wondering about the possible outcomes from all the fights that have happened.

One character that has had the entire fanbase worried was Genos. There was a point in the manga when One Punch Man fans thought that he was dead and fans were deliberating on the ways Saitama could revive him. Despite the fact that he’s still alive, fans are still worried about his current state since he is battered. Let’s take a look at what’s in store for this character in the upcoming chapter of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga. All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

One Punch Man: What will happen to Genos in the upcoming chapter?

Before we delve deep into the topic, it is important to understand that this article is merely exploring theories surrounding the aforementioned character and fans must wait for the chapters to confirm the information provided below. Genos was killed in the previous timeline when he charged at Garou. The Hero Hunter decided to draw out Saitama’s full power and in order to do so, he decided to kill the person that was closest to him.

Threat Level God @MonsterGarou // More Spoilers!



Not that Blast matters because, Garou seemingly KILLS GENOS! Just as Saitama shows back up and I have never seen Saitama so pissed.



Garou is a dead man. Time to change muses... // More Spoilers!Not that Blast matters because, Garou seemingly KILLS GENOS! Just as Saitama shows back up and I have never seen Saitama so pissed.Garou is a dead man. Time to change muses... https://t.co/ZVVfM6bNJE

Following this, Saitama thoroughly overwhelmed Garou during the fight. One Punch Man’s Hero Hunter threw everything he had at Saitama but he could not beat him. Finally, Garou admitted defeat, and wanted Saitama to kill him. However, the Caped Baldy mentioned that he was just honoring Tareo’s last wishes. Garou regretted all that he did and hated what God had done to him. In order to save everyone, Garou taught Saitama how to travel back in time.

By doing so, Saitama was able to beat Garou before he became the symbol of Absolute Evil and ended up saving Genos as well. Genos is in pretty bad shape but this isn’t the first time fans are watching him get battered this bad. There have been numerous fights in One Punch Man where Genos nearly died.

Keensanityyyy @KeensanityG @Everything_OPM Broooo sick chapter! I think saitama still has his future memories. look at this panel, he didnt realize he went back in time and then he was shocked to see genos is still alive. idk maybe im wrong @Everything_OPM Broooo sick chapter! I think saitama still has his future memories. look at this panel, he didnt realize he went back in time and then he was shocked to see genos is still alive. idk maybe im wrong https://t.co/s1vDGwkKRn

Assuming chapter 169 will be wrapping up the Monsters Association arc, it’s highly likely that Genos will make a trip to Dr. Kuseno’s lab to get his body fixed. After witnessing the sheer difference in the combat abilities, there is no doubt that Genos might just ask Dr. Kuseno to increase his destructive abilities.

It’s entirely possible that the upcoming chapter of One Punch Man will not be focusing on Genos. Since Garou was defeated and he no longer has his powers, he might instigate another fight with Saitama which will be quite similar to the time he attacked the Caped Baldy when he was shopping. Once both these characters have their conversations, the series will certainly feature a few panels that will show wholesome interaction taking place between Saitama and Genos.

