One Punch Man: Saitama cancer theory, explained

One of the best things about One Punch Man’s fanbase is that they are constantly participating in discussions and debates. There have been numerous theories surrounding many anomalies, and fans have been able to predict certain events ahead of a chapter’s release. However, given the nature of the series, there have been some theories and discussions that are not quite serious and the line differentiating serious and funny slowly starts to blur with every episode.

Since the inception of One Punch Man, many fans started to theorize the Caped Baldy's conditions and why he is this powerful. In the show, it has been stated that Saitama reached that stage because of doing 100 pushups, 100 situps and 100 squats, and a 10-kilometer run. However, fans have an interesting theory that dismisses this workout and explains why he is bald and has enormous power levels.

Disclaimer: This article merely explores fan theories and hasn’t been confirmed by the mangaka. All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

One Punch Man: Does the Caped Baldy have cancer?

𝙂𝙐𝙍𝘼𝙆𝙊 🍥 @kekatsuna there was foreshadowing at the beginning that will contribute to the theory. just like in the very first episode or chapter, the first villain he encountered is Vaccine Man. Vaccine. like in reality, he is curing himself by chemotherapy there was foreshadowing at the beginning that will contribute to the theory. just like in the very first episode or chapter, the first villain he encountered is Vaccine Man. Vaccine. like in reality, he is curing himself by chemotherapy https://t.co/PhDOvuLhwP

Before diving into this topic, it is crucial to understand that the mangaka has not confirmed this theory, so fans must wait for the official confirmation. Some of the fans came up with a theory suggesting that the protagonist of One Punch Man has cancer. While one might feel that this is far-fetched, certain details seem to strengthen this theory’s claims.

The first ever fight that Saitama had was against Crabelante. This fight changed Saitama’s life since it was at this moment that he decided to become a hero. When we look at the Latin name for crab, it’s cancer. Again, this might seem quite unrealistic, but there are other signs that could act as proof for this theory. Saitama supposedly got cancer at one point and started imagining things. He imagined a universe where he is the strongest person to exist. This condition could have resulted from desperation and the build-up of intense negative emotions after finding out he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Fans also believe that Vaccine Man could be a form of foreshadowing to indicate chemotherapy. Saitama’s imagination could have led to him thinking that the intense training regime was the root cause. Another assumption that One Punch Man fans have is that Genos isn’t a cyborg. It could be that he is also a patient in the same hospital who is on life support. Naturally, he would be hooked onto a machine, and Saitama must have imagined him as a cyborg.

While all of these claims tend to support the theory put forth by fans, there is another quite exciting detail. There is a hospital in Japan that specializes in cancer treatment. The hospital in question is called Saitama Cancer Centre. This, along with some of the other claims that One Punch Man fans have made, seems to have solidified the cancer theory. That being said, this has not been confirmed, and fans must wait for the series to confirm this. Stay tuned for more manga and anime updates as 2022 progresses.

