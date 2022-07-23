Why One Punch Man needs season 3 to do justice to Saitama

One Punch Man is arguably one of the hottest manga series at the moment. This manga was adapted from the popular webcomic created by ONE sensei. It’s popularity skyrocketed after the webcomic received a manga adaptation and an anime adaptation as well. While action and comedy was a good combination, no series had done what One Punch Man managed to do.

It garnered a global audience and the first season was well-received to say the least. However, the fanbase was thoroughly disappointed over the second season. The overall execution wasn’t as good as the first and the animation quality was certainly not at par with the first season.

The series certainly has enough material for it to renew for another season.

However, it has been quite some time since the second season came out. Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why the third season of the series is quite crucial, not only to the plot, but also to the protagonist of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga series. All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Why is the third season of One Punch Man crucial?

As mentioned earlier, the second season of the series didn’t really do well and this upset some of the fans. The studio has a lot riding on their shoulders as their source material has been illustrated by Yusuke Murata.

The art style is so good that most fans believe that the manga is far better than the anime. It’s a similar amount of pressure that studios face when adapting Berserk because the intricacy of the drawings is quite high and it is difficult to translate that to the anime medium.

Fix Yourself, Not the World @utenthys it sucks that one punch man’s entire reputation was ruined by a bad season 2 it sucks that one punch man’s entire reputation was ruined by a bad season 2

The second season’s animation quality wasn’t as good as fans wanted it to be. The fight that took place between Boros and Saitama was a masterpiece. The first season of One Punch Man set high standards and the second season was unable to live up to them.

Another reason why it is absolutely crucial for the animation studio to nail the third season is because of the story arc they are in. They will be adapting the Monsters Association arc, and it is without a doubt the best story arc in the series.

Bakemono @KAANAtion_ Season 2 of One Punch Man was butchered badly. Badly. 3 chapters being compressed into one episode. Season 2 of One Punch Man was butchered badly. Badly. 3 chapters being compressed into one episode.

𝕐𝕦𝕤𝕦𝕜𝕖: SUMMER SZN   @YusukeSzn



I know this is a GGs for Orochi but this a super cool panel by Murata Saitama vs. Orochi?I know this is a GGs for Orochi but this a super cool panel by Murata Saitama vs. Orochi? I know this is a GGs for Orochi but this a super cool panel by Murata 🔥 https://t.co/gTLfbMbyOv

A lot of development takes place in this arc of One Punch Man and it also introduces new characters. Assuming they adapt about 40-45 chapters, their source material will begin with chapter 85.

While the focus will be on Garou, Saitama too plays an important role in One Punch Man. It will be animating the fight between Saitama and Orochi which was beautifully executed in the manga.

Another reason why this series must do justice to the Caped Baldy is because of how important the fourth season will be. If the third season does well, only then will fans witness the battle between Cosmic Fear Mode Garou and Saitama.

This fight broke the internet and for it to be animated, the third season must do a good job of the animation and overall execution of the series. Fans hope that the third season is announced soon and that the technical team does a good job with the overall production.

