One Punch Man: How Saitama was able to Time Travel, explained

With recent developments in the manga, One Punch Man has received a lot of attention from fans all across the globe. The latest chapter was overwhelming as it showed how strong Saitama and Garou are.

Chapter 168 also got back a lot more of those humorous elements that were missing in some of the previous chapters. However, with the revelation of Saitama's new power, the topic of discussion has now shifted to his physical limits.

As it turns out, the Caped Baldy can now time-travel in the series. Fans have been trying to understand how Saitama is capable of traveling back in time. Let's take a look at the narrator's explanations that will help the fans understand how the series' main protagonist was able to pull this off.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga. All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

One Punch Man: Understanding Saitama's powers and abilities revealed in chapter 168

The entire fanbase was left speechless when Garou not only accepted his defeat but also asked Caped Baldy for a favor. He wanted Saitama to learn the ultimate technique in his arsenal. Saitama showed indifference to such a favor and didn’t seem to understand why he was being asked to copy his opponent's power in the first place.

Blast @EustassBlast_ even the sun couldn’t damage him #OnePunchMan Saitama is limitless and he can use garou’s copy technique and he traveled back in timeeven the sun couldn’t damage him #OnePunchMan Saitama is limitless and he can use garou’s copy technique and he traveled back in time 😅 even the sun couldn’t damage him 🐐 https://t.co/fO1bvX2xxh

When the hero of One Punch Man got into the position and started performing the move, God spoke out and decided to take Garou's powers away. Garou then urged Saitama to pay attention as he was performing the move which led to his untimely death. As per the manga artist, both these characters were imagining their own universes. Owing to Garou’s intense cosmic rays, some particles and anti-particles were being generated in pairs.

The series' explanation for Saitama's ability to time travel (Image via ONE/Yusuke Murata, Shueisha One Punch Man)

Following this, the subatomic particles were moving in opposite directions and started to imitate each other’s movements. Something similar was also happening with Saitama’s subatomic particles, which allowed him to travel back in time in the series. This was the explanation provided by the author of One Punch Man to its fanbase. In the manga, Garou is explained as someone who could travel back in time because he understood the flow of all energy and force.

SungJinJojo @SungJinJojo @Everything_OPM Bro SAITAMA CAN NOW FREELY TIME TRAVEL WITH HIS RAW STRENGTH CAUSE GAROU SAID HE’S CAPABLE OF COPYING ALL OF HIS ABILITIES AND SURPASSING THEM. INSANE CHAPTER. HE LEVELED UP @Everything_OPM Bro SAITAMA CAN NOW FREELY TIME TRAVEL WITH HIS RAW STRENGTH CAUSE GAROU SAID HE’S CAPABLE OF COPYING ALL OF HIS ABILITIES AND SURPASSING THEM. INSANE CHAPTER. HE LEVELED UP https://t.co/voamP1JE6J

The reason Saitama was able to copy a move like that was because of his limitless growth. As mentioned by the narrator, the main protagonist was someone who has been growing continuously, and his growth rate only increased due to the emotional surge he felt after witnessing Genos' death. While some fans were unsatisfied with the mode of explanation, one must understand that this is a gag manga for the most part, and this explanation seems quite acceptable for manga of this type.

As the manga progresses, it will continue to ignite excitement among the fans. The question now boils down to 'What is the extent of Saitama's abilities in the series?' Only time will tell.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far