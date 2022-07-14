One Punch Man: Is Blast stronger than Saitama?

Blast is considered the strongest hero by the Heroes Association in One Punch Man. Fubuki also considers Blast as the apex of all heroes since she has seen his abilities. Despite that, the character has been a bit of a mystery to the entire fanbase as he hasn't been explored all that well in the series yet.

However, given his importance, it can be expected that One Punch Man will turn the focus towards him in the future.

Blast has already given readers a glimpse of his power in the current story arc that the manga is adapting. Since then, fans have had numerous discussions on whether the highest-ranked S class hero is stronger than the Caped Baldy.

The only way to compare these characters is based on the feats that they have achieved so far. Given that Blast didn’t really showcase his true power, it is difficult to discern a winner. Hence, fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming set of chapters that will explore Blast in the series.

Here, we attempt to compare Blast and Saitama against a number of measures.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the series.

Blast vs. Saitama: Comparing two of the strongest characters in One Punch Man

Before we dive into this topic, it is important to understand the criteria for choosing the stronger candidate in this comparison. Since raw power isn’t the best metric to judge one’s combat abilities, we will consider multiple aspects such as strength, speed and power to decide who the stronger character is when we compare Blast with the Caped Baldy.

In one of the previous chapters, Blast had attempted to intervene and tried attacking Garou with one of his attacks. Not only was Garou unfazed by it, he was able to copy Blast’s attack while attacking Saitama, and managed to take it a notch higher by implementing nuclear fission as well.

This clearly showed that one of Blast’s attacks didn’t manage to inflict any damage on the Hero Hunter after his transformation into Cosmic Fear Mode. However, this was not the case with Saitama.

The Caped Baldy was quite serious in chapter 167 of One Punch Man. Saitama resorted to using serious punches on Garou, and managed to out-pace the latter, who was teleporting at the time. Saitama’s Serious Table Flip was so powerful that it shattered the entire surface of one of Jupiter’s moons.

Saitama’s power clearly overwhelmed Garou despite having powers given to him by an unknown entity called God. Therefore, the One Punch Man protagonist clearly showed a lot more strength when compared to Blast.

OPM Fan account (for awhile!) @SB19RTSquad_31

Killer Move: Serious Series. SERIOUS TABLE FLIP!

OMG!

This is bone-chilling!

ONE PUNCH MAN. Chapter 167. WHAT THE HELL?!Killer Move: Serious Series. SERIOUS TABLE FLIP!OMG!This is bone-chilling!ONE PUNCH MAN. Chapter 167. WHAT THE HELL?! Killer Move: Serious Series. SERIOUS TABLE FLIP! 😭😭OMG! This is bone-chilling! ONE PUNCH MAN. Chapter 167. https://t.co/THtrf6oXSR

Another thing to keep in mind is the way this manga has been authored.

One Punch Man is written in such a manner that the rules of the universe don’t apply to Saitama. By performing regular endurance exercises, he was able to shatter the surface of Io. Saitama’s endurance was so high that he didn't suffer from the effects of radiation that was emitted by Garou.

Blast, too, has a similar ability where nuclear radiations don’t affect him.

Gambit @GambitXIII OK so the OPM reddit made me realise something



Originally in this scene I thought Saitama was just following Garou through the portal to punch him



But what's ACTUALLY happening is Saitama is on the OTHER SIDE of the portal already and punching Garou from there OK so the OPM reddit made me realise somethingOriginally in this scene I thought Saitama was just following Garou through the portal to punch himBut what's ACTUALLY happening is Saitama is on the OTHER SIDE of the portal already and punching Garou from there https://t.co/D6AIaBKOcG

In conclusion, it is difficult to have a proper comparison simply because we lack information about Blast. However, if we were to judge these characters based on their recent activities, there is no doubt that Saitama is far stronger than Blast.

Fans will have to wait for One Punch Man to fully explore Blast in order to understand his true potential.

