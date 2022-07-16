One Punch Man creator confirms Saitama & Garou's chronicle are on their way faster than we imagined

One Punch Man fans are anxiously waiting for the next set of chapters to be released since the plot is at a crucial stage. But unlike most shonen manga series, One Punch Man doesn't follow a set schedule for chapter releases, so fans are constantly keeping an eye on social media platforms like Twitter to learn more about the progress, and potential release dates.

Yusuke Murata is the mangaka who has adapted the web comic version that was originally created by ONE. Murata is quite active on Twitter and attempts to relay important information regarding the chapter to the series’ fanbase on a regular basis. For most chapters, he mentions his daily target and then proceeds to inform the fanbase about whether he completed the daily targets or not.

Let's take a look at the One Punch Man chapter 168 updates.

One Punch Man: Murata sensei updates the fanbase about chapter 168

Murata sensei's speed has been praised by the entire fandom for completing multiple pages in a single day. This is impressive because each and every single panel is extremely intricate and has a plethora of details that require a lot of time and effort. On July 14, 2022, his first tweet stated that he wished to complete 6 pages for the day. He also wanted to do a page spread in which both the pages have one single big panel. One of the most common responses from fans to this tweet was to ask the One Punch Man mangaka to look after his health.

The reason why fans are being quite concerned is because they’re noticing the health hazards that this line of work poses. There have been numerous times when Eiichiro Oda (creator of One Piece) was asked to take a break because his health was deteriorating. Kentaro Miura, the creator of Berserk passed away because his health deteriorated over time. The One Punch Man fanbase understands the risks it poses to his health and are therefore advising him to prioritize his health as well.

Following this, the mangaka mentioned that he was able to catch up with the delay and that he completed the tasks that he intended to do the previous night. Murata sensei decided to finish seven pages today and not go over twelve. Fans thanked the mangaka for his efforts, and it seems like the upcoming chapter could be released some time next week.

What to expect in chapter 168?

The upcoming chapter will most likely conclude the fight that has been taking place between Garou and Saitama. It might feature Blast and his comrades getting involved in this fight. However, given the Caped Baldy's powers, he is more than capable of taking on Garou by himself. If the next chapter does not conclude the fight, chapter 169 should certainly do so by crowning Saitama as the victor.

