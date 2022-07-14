One Punch Man: Can Goku handle a Serious Punch from Saitama?

The latest developments in Yusuke Murata's One Punch Man manga series have sent massive shockwaves throughout the animanga world. The most recent issues have been heart-pumping, thanks to the epic battle between Garou and Saitama.

The current arc of the One Punch Man manga has been one fans have loved, and many have speculated that this matchup will come to fruition during the said arc. However, Saitama's use of his incredible strength has everyone paying attention to the latest issues and is causing some debate in the anime community.

Unsurprisingly, one such debate is centered on comparing the strength of One Punch Man's Saitama to Dragon Ball's Goku. As a result, it has fans debating whether or not Goku can handle one of Saitama's Serious Punches, which this article will attempt to answer.

One Punch Man's Saitama and his Serious Punches have charged fans up

KJK2-(CEO of Vanica Zogratis) @KingJackKiller2 After the new chapter of One Punch Man, it’s hard to argue the Goku vs Saitama debate at this point when a non full powered serious punch destroyed multiple galaxies After the new chapter of One Punch Man, it’s hard to argue the Goku vs Saitama debate at this point when a non full powered serious punch destroyed multiple galaxies

As mentioned above, Saitama's use of his Serious Punch move in the One Punch Man manga has captured the attention of every anime and manga fan. Unsurprisingly, however, debates comparing the power of Saitama and Goku have again been brought back in the wake of this latest display of power.

Saitama's use of the Serious Punch was caused by the death of Genos, his disciple and oldest friend in the series. Garou ended up killing the cyborg after he was rushed by the hero, ripping his heart out in exchange for being more than an annoyance and interference in the former's objectives.

This earned him the ire of Saitama, who was deeply moved by the death of his dear friend and protege. Fans then saw a serious side of the bald hero in his subsequent fight against Garou, with some fans saying they're having a hard time telling who the monster is.

With such an obvious display of his power, fans are now rekindling the timeless debate of One Punch Man's Saitama versus Dragon Ball's Goku. Many are wondering whether Goku can handle a Serious Punch from Saitama, making the debate much more specific and intense than it was in the past.

Vishgod @vishgod69 After reading the latest one punch man chapter I have to believe Saitama is stronger than Goku



Like the clash of one serious punch, that was contained by blast btw, and destroyed so many stars there is literally a portion of space that is just blank After reading the latest one punch man chapter I have to believe Saitama is stronger than GokuLike the clash of one serious punch, that was contained by blast btw, and destroyed so many stars there is literally a portion of space that is just blank

Ignoring that Saitama is a parody character, the debate poses a good question. Saitama's latest Serious Punches have shown his power to be on a higher level than anything previously seen in the series, with the move easily ripping apart planets.

Similarly, Goku has also shown himself to be above a planetary level several times throughout the Dragon Ball franchise, going as far back as Z's Cell Games Saga. Considering how much he's grown since that time, there's little doubt he's well beyond a planetary level in his current form.

As such, when excluding Saitama's status as a parody character, Goku should be able to handle a single Serious Punch from Saitama easily. While one would be easy for him to take, multiple may pose a problem, especially considering Goku's penchant for not ending fights early in a desire to have a memorable bout.

However, when considering Saitama's status as a parody character, even just one Serious Punch will allow him to overpower Goku easily. As with previous debates covering superiority amongst the One Punch Man and Dragon Ball protagonists, the former's status as a parody character again nets him the clear, inarguable victory in this scenario.

Be sure to keep up with all One Punch Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime and manga news, as 2022 progresses.

