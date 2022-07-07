One Punch Man 167: Saitama finally goes all out on Garou 

One Punch Man is arguably one of the hottest shonen manga series at the moment, and fans are hyped for the next set of chapters as the plot is at a crucial stage. The fanbase is quite active on numerous social media platforms and forums. There have been discussions and speculations on how the plot would progress in chapter 167, and the wait is finally over.

The fight between Garou and Saitama has continued, and the Caped Baldy seems quite irritated with everything that happened in the past few chapters. Let’s look at the events that transpired in chapter 167 of One Punch Man and understand how the fight could progress.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Punch Man manga

One Punch Man chapter 167: Blast and his comrades intervene

Saitama and Garou were going all out in the previous chapter and used Serious Punch. The shockwave could have disturbed the planet, so Blast tried to teleport them. He was unable to do so, and it was at that moment that his comrades came in and assisted him. They teleported Saitama and Garou to Lo, one of Jupiter’s moons. Both Garou and Saitama seemed quite confused, but the Caped Baldy didn’t care too much for it since his goal at that moment was to defeat Garou.

Saitama was quite shocked in this chapter since he went all out against Garou and the Hero Hunter seemed unfazed by his attacks. Saitama even thought he got what he wanted and that there was finally someone he could fight with his full power. However, he wasn’t excited and declared that he needed only one hand to beat Garou in this fight.

One Punch Man chapter 167: Saitama’s move alters the entire surface of the moon

Garou attempted to teleport Saitama when he engaged in combat, and Saitama was able to catch the hyperspace gate. He punched Garou numerous times and inflicted a decent amount of damage during that exchange. When Garou tried teleporting again, Saitama was able to react in time and grabbed the gate.

Garou was shocked that a mere human like him was able to catch the gate openings that allowed Garou to teleport. The One Punch Man protagonist looked down on Garou’s method of fighting and asked him to fight with his fists.

Enraged, Garou combined his attacks with Silver Fang and Blast’s attacks that he observed while imparting the effect of nuclear fission. Saitama was able to take the hit and proceeded to use his Killer Move, Serious Series: Serious Table Flip. This move was so powerful that he could break the entire surface area of the moon. A barrage of rocks launched into the air, and Saitama used these rocks as launch pads to propel himself towards Garou. Saitama proceeded to use Killer Move, Serious Series: Omnidirectional Punch which seemed to create after-images due to the blistering speed.

When Garou opened a portal to escape the punches, Saitama appeared in the same gate and landed a punch that sent Garou flying. Saitama used his Serious Punch again, which overwhelmed Garou.

