What to expect from One Punch Man Chapter 167

One Punch Man is days away from releasing the next chapter and fans are anxiously waiting for it, given the events that transpired in the previous chapter. Chapter 166 ended with a major cliffhanger which left the entire fanbase debating about the possible ways the upcoming chapter could progress in terms of the overall plot.

One Punch Man fans are still not over the death of a beloved character that took place in the most recent chapter, where Garou managed to shed the last bit of humanity he had. He is stronger than ever, but he certainly took things a tad bit too far this time and the Caped Baldy seems quite angry. Let’s take a look at what fans can expect in the upcoming chapter of One Punch Man.

Note: Since this article talks about what fans can expect in the upcoming chapter, it is therefore speculative in nature. This article also contains major spoilers from the manga series.

One Punch Man: How will the Saitama vs Garou fight pan out, and how could the plot progress

Saitama and Garou are currently duking it out and it seems like the Caped Baldy has finally gotten serious. Fans have never seen Saitama this angry before and this could be bad news for Garou since he resorted to using Killer Move: Serious Punch. Now Garou is someone who can not only imitate a move, but also perfect it to the point where it is stronger than the original. However, it is unlikely for him to imitate Saitama’s Serious Punch as Saitama has held back significantly. He never revealed his true potential and if Saitama decides not to hold back this time, it could kill Garou.

ken @epilogueiu #OnePunchMan #OPM167 OPM CH.167 Garou Vs. Saitama fight will be so powerful it'll also break the internet! READY FOR PEAK! OPM CH.167 Garou Vs. Saitama fight will be so powerful it'll also break the internet! READY FOR PEAK! 🔥 #OnePunchMan #OPM167 https://t.co/VkJiEgwunV

Another issue is the sheer shockwave of the fight between the two. Blast and his comrades could intervene and send these two to another dimension for them to fight without affecting Earth and its dimension seal. The upcoming chapter of One Punch Man will surely focus on the fight between the two characters. Since the fight has been going on for a while, it could possibly conclude it as well. Since Garou is in danger, God’s intervention in this fight isn’t altogether impossible either. However, the way this series has been building up this entity, it seems like he could be the main antagonist that they fight later on.

EnderRequiem @EnderRequiem Garou vs Saitama.. Easily one of the best fights of this year Garou vs Saitama.. Easily one of the best fights of this year https://t.co/LuWpgOaHRH

While it will most likely end in one punch, some fans believe that this fight will be extended for a few more chapters. Fans also believe that Garou will be able to replicate Saitama’s full strength, which seems far-fetched. Blast might get involved in this fight and team up with Saitama to stop Garou from causing further destruction. After this fight, the series could explore Blast and his comrades further, which will further expand the One Punch Man universe. Blast will most likely end up recruiting Saitama to his team and requesting his help to defeat God in the future.

It will be interesting to see how the plot progresses as chapter 167 is merely days away from being released.

