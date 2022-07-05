One Punch Man: Why *Spoiler* death will have a major impact on the plot

One Punch Man is at a crucial stage and fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming chapters. There has been a ton of development in the past few chapters and fans are still taking their time to soak in all the events that have occurred so far. Garou is stronger than ever at this point and it seems like he took things too far this time.

The One Punch Man fanbase has never seen Saitama this angry before and they are quite concerned with how things will turn out in the upcoming chapter. Let’s take a look at some of the fan theories and understand how the plot could progress from this point on.

Note: This article is speculative in nature since it merely explores certain fan theories surrounding the events that have taken place and how it could potentially influence the overall plot. The article also contains MAJOR SPOILERS from the manga.

One Punch Man: How will Genos’ death influence the plot?

Genos was one of the most beloved characters in the series and his death certainly shocked the entire fanbase. This took place when Garou decided to bring out Saitama’s full power by killing someone close to him. Garou managed to remove the core from his body and tossed it towards Saitama. This changed everything in the series, and Saitama decided to use his Serious Punch against Garou, who in turn decided to replicate Saitama’s Serious Punch by entering Mode: Saitama.

One Punch Man is a series that doesn’t easily kill off its characters and this has been the case since the first chapter. However, if Genos is truly dead, Saitama could step into a path filled with vengeance and darkness. Blast could transport the two to another dimension moments before they punch and if the Caped Baldy doesn’t pull his punch, it’s unlikely that Garou will be alive. The punch could also potentially shatter the dimension seal. This could also lead to God intervening, but that seems unlikely since the series can go on for longer, and the way they’re building up to God, it seems like he is the main antagonist of the series.

Assuming that One Punch Man decides not to kill Genos, there are a few ways the series could proceed. Some fans believe that Genos would be alive since his brain wasn’t damaged and that his core is intact. However, seeing one of the panels where half of Genos’ brain isn’t even there, it’s unlikely he could be revived just by repairing his body. The only way to do this would be to find a way to travel back in time to save Genos from Garou.

However, the most probable case is that Genos will remain dead and Saitama will kill Garou. Even if Garou has a shred of humanity, it will be overridden by God’s will since he is being influenced by the entity that granted him power in the first place. Garou has finally become the definition of evil and his very existence poses a serious threat to the existence of human beings. If Saitama doesn’t intervene, things can go downhill quite fast in One Punch Man.

