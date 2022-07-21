One Punch Man Chapter 168 proves Saitama’s limitless potential

After seeing all the doubts created around Saitama’s power with the previous chapter, One Punch Man Chapter 168 has arrived to clear up all the confusion. Not only was this chapter stunningly drawn and had hilarious moments, but it also answered some of the most prevalent questions fans have had for a long time now.

Since the series started, fans have been wondering if Saitama’s lack of limiters means he is all-powerful. Thankfully, One Punch Man Chapter 168 gave us a definitive answer to this question, while opening up a lot of possibilities for the future of our favorite bald hero.

Continue reading to learn more about One Punch Man Chapter 168's revelations about Saitama’s potential, and what it could mean for the franchise going forward.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 168.

Saitama’s power is not infinite but his potential is, as confirmed by One Punch Man Chapter 168

What happened in the chapter?

One Punch Man Chapter 168 started with Saitama and Garou still fighting on the moon of Jupiter. Although last time it seemed like Garou was quickly catching up to Saitama, this time the bald caped crusader was completely destroying Garou.

The martial artist could not comprehend what was happening since only a few moments ago he was equal to Saitama in power. While Saitama mocked him for not being strong enough, Garou realized the truth of his situation; Saitama’s power would just keep exponentially growing the more he pushed him, and he was unable to keep up.

Toilet pkay @ToiletPkay



#OnePunchMan168 #onepunchman Saitama saying he can let loose his full power which he has never done before ever, ON GAROU. MANGA GAROU IS THE MOST DIFFICULT FIGHT SAITAMA EVER HAD HES NOT HOLDING BACK. Saitama saying he can let loose his full power which he has never done before ever, ON GAROU. MANGA GAROU IS THE MOST DIFFICULT FIGHT SAITAMA EVER HAD HES NOT HOLDING BACK.#OnePunchMan168 #onepunchman https://t.co/7Tw1Iqln2f

While Garou was thinking about this, Saitama destroyed part of Jupiter with a single sneeze. Garou, who was afraid of dying, tried to get away from the hero by sending him flying into space while he teleported to Earth. For a moment, it seemed like he was almost successful, until Saitama caught up to him again by letting out a fart he had stuck in his stomach.

Saitama sent Garou flying towards Earth with a single punch, and they landed near the kid Garou wanted to protect in the past. Garou was horrified by his actions after seeing the kid either dead or unconscious, so he decided to right his wrongs.

cat @spoopooborly So that Limitless Potential theory for Saitama is real So that Limitless Potential theory for Saitama is real💀

He asked Saitama to copy his abilities and go back in time to stop him before he becomes the monster he is at the moment. Even with God’s interference, Saitama was able to accomplish the task and defeated Garou in the past with a single punch.

Saitama’s potential is limitless, not his power

Georgewash55 @JPiatchou #OnePunchMan

SPOILER ALERT

Things confirmed in OPM chapter 168:

- GAROU ACTUALLY KILLED GENOS

- SAITAMA HAS LIMITLESS POTENTIAL NOT POWER

- TIME TRAVEL EXISTS

- SAITAMA WAS NEVER HURT.

- SAITAMA SHOULD NEVER EAT TACO BELL SPOILER ALERTThings confirmed in OPM chapter 168:- GAROU ACTUALLY KILLED GENOS- SAITAMA HAS LIMITLESS POTENTIAL NOT POWER- TIME TRAVEL EXISTS- SAITAMA WAS NEVER HURT.- SAITAMA SHOULD NEVER EAT TACO BELL #OnePunchMan SPOILER ALERTThings confirmed in OPM chapter 168:................- GAROU ACTUALLY KILLED GENOS- SAITAMA HAS LIMITLESS POTENTIAL NOT POWER- TIME TRAVEL EXISTS- SAITAMA WAS NEVER HURT.- SAITAMA SHOULD NEVER EAT TACO BELL

After reading the amazing One Punch Man Chapter 168, many fans began to understand a little better what No Limiters means for Saitama. For a while, a large section of the fandom was having trouble differentiating between unlimited power and potential.

This new chapter explains it all in an enjoyable manner. At some point during the fight, both Saitama and Garou were on equal power levels, with each of them becoming stronger at a fast pace. Still, as the battle progressed, Saitama’s potential proved to be far superior to Garou’s, increasing his strength tenfold with each new attack.

N @Senablade Not to get into any debates but that recent OPM chapter proves saitama isn't limitless in power but potential. He was actually at full power but since he can keep growing and is finally fighting someone who is on par, he grew exponentially and now has a new full power. Not to get into any debates but that recent OPM chapter proves saitama isn't limitless in power but potential. He was actually at full power but since he can keep growing and is finally fighting someone who is on par, he grew exponentially and now has a new full power.

The martial artist understood something at that point. Saitama is not only the strongest hero because of the power he has at the moment, but also because his growth will never stop. With each new fight, each new confrontation, Saitama’s power does nothing but keep increasing.

Whether an enemy is as strong or even stronger than him when the fight begins, Saitama will surpass their level at some point. Saitama will never reach his maximum power because he does not have a maximum, he will just keep increasing his power infinitely, like he did in One Punch Man Chapter 168.

What does this mean for the bald hero?

. @BaldOldHead @Everything_OPM Just wait until the saitama vs god fight happens @Everything_OPM Just wait until the saitama vs god fight happens

One Punch Man Chapter 168 revealed information that will be critical for the future of the series. We all know God will be Saitama’s opponent at some point, considering he wants to get rid of the caped baldy at any cost.

But not even God with his divine powers will be enough to defeat Saitama after he has crossed a certain threshold with his power. Even after God tried to prevent Garou from teaching Saitama how to use divine powers, Saitama was able to do it effortlessly.

𝑫𝒊𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 @dimensi25643228 @EustassBlast_ just imagine saitama fighting full power of God they destroy galaxies ☠️ @EustassBlast_ just imagine saitama fighting full power of God they destroy galaxies ☠️

He may not remember everything he went through because he was absorbed back into his past body. But he will get there again eventually, because there is nothing and no one in One Punch Man’s universe that can prevent Saitama from growing stronger.

Final thoughts

☮️ @neotheclutch Wait till they see Saitama sucker punch God Wait till they see Saitama sucker punch God😂😂😂

Saitama was already amongst the strongest heroes in existence. After One Punch Man Chapter 168, it has been confirmed that he is not only one of the most powerful, but also one of the most promising. Without any kind of limiter in his body, Saitama’s power and skill will never stop growing.

At some point, God himself will have to try and stop the hero from messing with his plans because no one else will be able to keep up with Saitama’s power. We still do not know how much time is left until God challenges Saitama, but it will surely be one of the best fights of the franchise.

