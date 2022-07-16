One Punch Man teases return of God in Chapter 168 and beyond

The One Punch Man fanbase is quite excited about the release of some of the previous chapters. This is because of the fight that is currently taking place between Saitama and Garou. Due to this streamlined focus, there might have been a few details that fans have possibly missed out on.

Foreshadowing has been a typical tendency in numerous manga and anime series. There is a possibility that Murata intended to do that in one of the recent chapters. This could serve as a confirmation of the series engaging with the seemingly unexplored character, God. Let's look at the probable hint and what it means for the future of One Punch Man.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga chapter 167.

An interesting detail in chapter 167 of One Punch Man

There is no doubt that the main focus of the past few chapters has been the fight that is taking place between the Hero Hunter and the Caped Baldy. However, the unknown entity, God, is still in the equation, and this character has altered the plot quite a bit, even though the character has not been explored in One Punch Man.

This character is particularly important as the immense impact of their power has been hinted at constantly. For example, fans are witnessing how powerful Garou has become ever since God lent its powers to him.

King Dion @KingDio37261504 Chapter 167 of One Punch Man, I really don't have to say anything else raws or not this chapter was nuts #OnePunchMan Chapter 167 of One Punch Man, I really don't have to say anything else raws or not this chapter was nuts #OnePunchMan https://t.co/XMJsbcZGPs

An important detail that some of the fans seemed to have missed about God is his physical form. In one of the earlier panels of the chapter, Blast and his comrades intervened and teleported Garou and Saitama to one of Jupiter's moons. When the teleportation took place, there was a panel that showed the surface of the moon. If we take a closer look, there is a structure that appears to be buried there for a while. Many people were intrigued by this panel, and many assumed that it was the moon's core.

One Punch Man @Everything_OPM Who noticed God’s spine in the moon during the last One Punch Man chapter? Who noticed God’s spine in the moon during the last One Punch Man chapter? https://t.co/X6cfZKNlh4

While One Punch Man didn't confirm this, there is a possibility of this structure being God's spine. There have been many theories surrounding this entity. One of the most common theories was that Saitama woke God up from its slumber when Boros sent him flying to the moon. When we look at the entity's position in chapter 138, the spinal structure seen on the surface makes sense.

Majkan @majkanart

Unknown entity quickly colored by me

#OnePunchMan #Spoileralert One Punch Man Chapter 138Unknown entity quickly colored by me One Punch Man Chapter 138 Unknown entity quickly colored by me#OnePunchMan #Spoileralert https://t.co/mLFi7w0RJ8

Khent @Khent36674581 @Everything_OPM Yeah that is God spine but maybe that just his Clone/Dead Body cus he got sealed to Dimension @Everything_OPM Yeah that is God spine but maybe that just his Clone/Dead Body cus he got sealed to Dimension

Many One Punch Man fans were discussing the body and the importance of the cube that Saitama threw in chapter 138. One fan theorized that the cube could differentiate God's body and mind, which is not the case since Blast mentioned that these cubes allow space distortion and the user to hear God's voice. It was a mere communication tool.

That being said, since Murata sensei decided to hint at the appearance of God, it is possible that this character could be explored in the upcoming chapters of the series, if not in chapter 168.

Fans are advised to patiently wait for the upcoming chapters since this article is speculative.

