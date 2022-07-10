What One Punch Man character are you, based on your Zodiac sign

One Punch Man is a manga popular for its witty and hilarious parody of the Shonen anime protagonist. Despite it being primarily a satire, the series also has an amazing story that has introduced many incredible characters that fans love dearly.

This love sometimes comes from identifying with a specific character, the qualities and traits of whom may be related to your own Zodiac sign. The list below will assign a One Punch Man character to the sign they represent best.

This is the One Punch Man character that fits your Zodiac sign

Aries – Sonic

Sonic quickly became a fan-favorite character (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

Aries is a sign of people who are born driven to become the best, are competitive, and also somewhat arrogant. They tend to try their hardest to reach the top but never get discouraged by defeat, as they think of it as an opportunity to grow.

One of the most beloved villains from One Punch Man, Speed-o'-Sound-Sonic, is a perfect example of an Aries character in the show. Sonic wants to become a powerful warrior, so he challenges strong opponents to test his limits whenever he can.

He does not think of failure as the end of the road; he just keeps moving forward, motivated to become better, as shown after he was defeated by Saitama.

Taurus – Tatsumaki

Tatsumaki is powerful, and she knows it (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

People born under Taurus are stubborn, ambitious, and hard-working, as they love being recognized for their accomplishments. Taurus loves being the best at any given task, considering they always put extra effort into everything they do.

As such, the most powerful Esper in One Punch Man’s universe, Tatsumaki, fits this strong-headed sign perfectly. Tatsumaki has committed herself to her job as the second-ranked hero since the beginning, so she enjoys it when people recognize her power and dedicated nature, all traits of a true Taurus.

Gemini – Garou

Geminis are a walking contradiction because of the duality that comes so naturally to people born under this sign. They can be some of the most honorable and righteous individuals when they are in a good mood, while they can also be some of the most horrifying villains when they are pushed.

That is why Garou, the former hero hunter and recently-fully-fledged villain of One Punch Man, is the character for Gemini. Garou started the series as someone who wanted to prove his superiority against heroes but always remained respectful towards his opponents.

Nonetheless, right now, he does not care for any kind of morality anymore, as he left his humanity behind to become a strong fighter.

Cancer – Genos

Even if he is weaker than his opponent, Genos does not give up (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

Cancers are people who allow their emotions to take control of their actions. They are empathetic individuals who want to see the people around them be the happiest they can be, as well as feel a strong duty towards those they love.

Genos has shown many of the iconic traits of Cancer since his first appearance in One Punch Man. Genos is one of the most devoted individuals in the series, doing everything in his power to make Saitama’s life better.

However, he is also very committed to the people he swore to protect, not giving up on a fight no matter how hopeless it may seem.

Leo – Metal Bat

The harder you punch Metal Bat, the stronger he becomes (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

Leos think of themselves as the toughest people around, always boasting about their strength and confidence. Nonetheless, they have the power and conviction to prove those who doubt their claims wrong. They have an almost unlimited amount of energy and also an unbreakable will that pushes them to keep fighting.

Metal Bat is the exact definition of a Leo, a fighter that loves to demonstrate just how powerful he is. As long as he has a Fighting Spirit burning inside of him, he will never stop fighting until he can defeat those villains who dare to defy him.

Virgo – Mumen Rider

Mumen Rider never gives up (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

Even if the task facing them seems unbeatable, a Virgo is never going to run away from their duties. They are diligent and natural leaders, gaining followers without effort thanks to their charming personalities and practical outlook on life.

Mumen Rider is not a strong hero, but you will never hear about him running away from danger. While he may not be able to defeat many villains, Mumen Rider does all he can to help the other heroes accomplish their mission, like guiding civilians to a safe place where he will keep them safe.

Libra – Saitama

Saitama is always there to protect the innocent (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

Libras love peace and justice and are always looking for new injustices to bring their attention to. Regardless, they can also be very trusting and somewhat naïve, but their hearts are always in the right place.

They do not rest until they are able to bring equality and tranquility to the lives of others, just like Saitama in his quest to become a hero.

Saitama may get bored by fighting weak enemies he knows he can defeat in seconds. Yet he still shows up to protect the innocent even when he cannot find the enjoyment he is looking for. He always tries to see the best in people or the bright side in any situation he is in, making him the best One Punch Man character for Libra.

Scorpio – Fubuki

Fubuki has some deep-rooted insecurities within herself (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

Scorpios know what they want, and they will get it no matter what. They are confident in themselves and their ability to accomplish anything they set their minds to. Still, this confidence can sometimes turn into borderline arrogance, making it seem like Scorpios believe themselves to be better than the rest.

Fubuki is still weaker than her older sister Tatsumaki, but she has a clear goal of someday emerging from her shadow and establishing herself as a powerful hero. She can act cold and rude to most people who are unfamiliar with her, but those close to her heart know she would do anything in her power to protect them.

Sagittarius – Child Emperor

He may be small, but he is more mature than many other heroes (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

Intellectual, analytical, and always searching for knowledge, people who fall under the Sagittarius sign are individuals you can trust to come up with solutions. They are freedom-loving people, expressing themselves in very a particular manner, exhibiting their unique way of thinking.

While Child Emperor can sometimes seem a little young for a position as dangerous as his, you can be sure he is more than capable of handling any situation. He may be the youngest S-rank hero, but he is also the default leader of the group, as he is one of the most intelligent and friendliest heroes of them all.

Capricorn – Bang

For people born under the Capricorn sky, discipline and ambition are important aspects of their everyday life. They have a strong sense of balance and justice that shines through in everything they do.

As a martial artist who wants to better the heroes around him, Bang fits Capricorn completely. He can sometimes seem like a serious and unapproachable individual, when in reality, Bang is one of the kindest and most polite heroes in One Punch Man.

Aquarius – Blast

Mysterious, independent, cold but sensitive at the same time, these are some of the most iconic traits of an Aquarius. They are one of the most rebellious signs of all, as they love independence and hate being categorized by anyone.

The enigmatic hero, Blast, perfectly embodies what being an Aquarius is like. Blast is dedicated to his work as a hero, but he hates having to conform to the norms around him.

He is also shrouded in mystery, as he has powers that have allowed him to travel through space, giving him a deeper understanding of any situation than most people.

Pisces – King

kyan @kuzufiles love how saitama broke in king's apartment but after a few mins they're now casually playing a game love how saitama broke in king's apartment but after a few mins they're now casually playing a game https://t.co/SZ2Tt6hePx

Pisces are people completely led by emotions and passion, so they can sometimes appear tougher on the outside than they are on the inside. They are deeply empathetic individuals who try to help the people around them as much as they can.

But sometimes, the pressure they place on their own shoulders can become overwhelming, so they decide to run away from their problems. King appears to be an intimidating individual who can make villains surrender with a single look.

In reality, King is a not the bravest of heroes but has an intimidating aura that does not match his true personality at all. He is a good person who just wants to help; however, sometimes, when his reputation and intimidation tactics are not enough, he prefers to flee to be able to live another day.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far