One Punch man is a series that exploded into the mainstream media with a bang, and owes it all to a well-developed premise that enables some really amusing situations. There are some crazy combat moments in the show that include the main as well as the side characters.

For anime aficionados, the characters' unusual or amusing quirks and personalities are what make them stand out in this show's concept, which is essentially a comedy. Some of the references serve mostly as one-off jokes, while others have a deeper connection to the story.

10 One Punch Man side characters, ranked from strongest to weakest

1) Mumen Rider

This courageous, faithful and honest hero, Satoru, refuses to ignore any wrongdoing, no matter how trivial or unimportant it seems or to surrender from any combat, whatever the opponent.

It doesn't matter how much it costs him, he will not give up, not even if it means his own death. Even if he knows he has little chance of succeeding, he is prepared to risk his life to save innocent people from evil.

2) Garou

With an arrogant, vengeful demeanor fueled by a vehement dislike of heroes, Garou made his debut as a foe.

Anyone who displeases him will be attacked by him. He exalts himself to such an extent that he threatens those in positions of authority, even heroes and Sitch, the Minister Officer of Justice for the Hero Association. The Hero Association's personnel and low-ranking heroes also get targeted by him.

3) Silver Fang

One Punch Man's supporting character, Bang, is also known as Silver Fang. He's a black belt and a master in the discipline. First to see Saitama's abilities, Bang is a compassionate but harsh dojo teacher who has become a friend of the protagonist.

Although neither Genos nor Saitama take his advice very seriously, Bang is extremely intelligent and tries to persuade Garou to join the good side, but fails.

4) Fubuki

On the surface, Fubuki seems to be an aggressive, confident person who does not question her own skills, but realizes her boundaries to a degree, which prevents her from doing anything illogical. For her to remain a B-top Class hero, she would do anything, even inviting potential threats like Saitama into the Blizzard Group.

Tatsumaki is much more powerful than Fubuki in terms of psychic abilities and potential, but Fubuki has been proven to have a major inferiority complex due to living in the shadows in One Punch Man.

5) Metal Bat

The man with the pompadour, this hot-headed, bat-wielding hero is known as Metal Bat and is frequently the first to act, whether for good or ill.

His signature bat's strong attack is enough to defeat tough opponents such as Senior Centipede. The more enraged he becomes, the more powerful his special abilities become in One Punch Man.

6) Sonic

For many years, Sonic has served as one of One Punch Man's most ferocious foes and adversaries. In the beginning, the ninja served as a bodyguard for Zeniru, but he soon became an important character in the plot.

Sonic, like other characters in the series, enjoys taking on tough opponents. The fact that Sonic is forced to compete against the protagonist implies that he will never be able to surpass him.

7) Tatsumaki

According to the One Punch Man's Hero Association's most recent ranking, Tatsumaki is the second-best S-Class hero. Only Blast, the famous S-Class Hero, is more revered than she is.

In the history of espionage, she is considered the most powerful. Using her telepathic powers, she can easily demolish a city without the need for a break. Tornado of Terror is a name she was given for this same reason.

8) King

King, who is regarded as a serious and imposing guy by many, emerges as a fearful, crafty, and cheating liar. In truth, King is simply a regular person who lacks any kind of heroic resolve, bravery, or ability, and who is too reliant on Saitama and his friends to keep him safe.

He is a complete coward. But King isn't evil or self-centered, he simply can't disclose the truth to others, as the number of people, who think he's genuinely a great hero, keeps increasing. He's really a pretty laid-back, nice, and easygoing person.

9) Metal Knight

In One Punch Man, Metal Knight dispatched his bots to search the debris of the Thieves' vessel for anything that could be helpful, showing that he is fascinated with sophisticated technology.

Despite being a revered superhero, he lacks empathy for others if doing so does not benefit him. Even when Z-City is about to be hit by a meteor, his primary worry is the dependability of his new rockets.

10) Puri Puri Prisoner

While the One Punch Man's Puri-Puri Prisoner is capable of breaking out of prison at any time, he prefers to remain behind bars for the companionship of his fellow inmates.

They finally turned against Puri in vengeance over the years of torture they endured, making it clear that Puri's connections are not voluntary, forcing them to join his harem.

Well, that is all from our end. Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan