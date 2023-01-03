One Punch Man live-action movie: 8 actors who can play Saitama

With One Punch Man mangaka Yusuke Murata having announced his intention to improve his art in the manga and season 3 of the anime having received a key visual last year, 2023 could just be a great year for the series. But if fans haven't forgotten, One Punch Man received another announcement in 2022, which was related to its live-action movie.

It was announced that Sony Pictures has appointed Taiwanese-American film director Justin Lin to direct a live-action One Punch Man film. Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner are set to write the script based on the manga series, as the popular studio acquired the film rights from Shueisha.

That being said, Sony Pictures is yet to cast the actors who will be playing the characters in the film, with fans looking forward to knowing who will play Saitama.

8 actors who can play Saitama in One Punch Man's live-action film

1) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne Johnson as seen in Black Adam (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

When it comes to comedy-action films, one person that comes to mind invariably is Dwayne Johnson. While he was planning to change the hierarchy of DCEU, he was told by James Gunn that Black Adam was not in the plans for the franchise's plans in recent years.

Thus, this could be a good opportunity for Johnson, given he was rearing to act as an anti-hero. With his acting skills, Saitama's role should be no problem for him.

2) Stephen Chow

Stephen Chow as seen in Shaolin Soccer (Image via Universe Entertainment Ltd.)

While Stephen Chow has evidently retired from acting, he is still in the filmmaking business as a director. Thus, if Sony Pictures' executives are somehow able to bring him back to acting, he could be the biggest asset in One Punch Man's live-action film, given that he could not just act but assist in bringing the film to life.

Some of Stephen Chow's best films as an actor include Shaolin Soccer, Kung Fu Hustle, and Fight Back to School. While his age is definitely a minus point for the role, he could definitely fulfill the role of some other role in film, such as Silver Fang or Atomic Samurai.

3) Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg as seen in Justice League (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jesse Eisenberg, the man who played serious roles such as that of Lex Luthor in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and Mark Zuckerburg in the Social Network, could just hold the formula to Saitama's serious facial expressions.

Eisenberg is an amazing actor, capable of varied roles. This is evident from his work experience, as he has not only done serious films, but has also dabbled in comedic works, such as that of his time voicing Blu in Rio and his role as Asher in Modern Family.

4) Justin H. Min

Justin H. Min as seen in The Umbrella Academy (Image via Netflix)

Justin H. Min is most popularly known for his role as Ben Hargreaves or Number Six in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy. While in the series, most of his comedic scenes were instigated due to Klaus Hargreaves, Min did his fair share in contributing to the scenes.

Additionally, he has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including Dating After College, Yang, and The Better Half.

5) Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet as seen in Dune (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

While Sony Pictures would definitely want to cast someone as talented as Timothee Chalamet in their film, it would definitely be a selling point to know that the actor dabbles himself in anime. As revealed by him, his hair has been modeled after Yu-Gi-Oh anime's protagonist Yugi.

Besides that, Timothee Chalamet does have the looks to pull-off Saitama's character. Moreover, his acting skills are evident from his roles in Dune and The French Dispatch.

6) Lewis Tan

Lewis Tan as seen in Mortal Kombat (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Given Lewis Tan's role as Cole Young in the popular 2019 film Mortal Kombat, it can be said that the actor could just become the most perfect live-action Saitama. While the One Punch Man character does need a comedic flair, it also requires an actor to be physically fit for the role, which is just what Tan could bring to the role.

With some time to study Saitama's personality, the actor could quite possibly embody the Caped Baldy in all its greatness. Some of his works include Deadpool 2, About Fate, and Shadow and Bone.

7) Charlit Dae

Charlit Dae does have similar traits to One Punch Man's Saitama (Image via IMDb)

If looks were to be the most defining factor for any casting decision, then Sony Pictures should definitely cast Charlit Dae as One Punch Man's Saitama, given how highly the actor resembles the protagonist. It's not just because he has a bald head, but also because he has a physique that would do well for the role.

The One Punch Man live-action film could also be a great opportunity for Dae, given he is yet to make a name for himself in the industry as an actor.

8) Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel as seen in the Fast franchise (Image via Universal Pictures)

Lastly, Vin Diesel would be an amazing choice for Saitama. While their only similarities may be their bald heads and tendency to only meddle with stuff that matters to them, casting the Fast & Furious actor could be the best way to sell the film.

Diesel as an actor has an amazing reach, given that fans often like to joke-around about him, a trait that could be useful for a film based on One Punch Man. The series is filled with comedic moments, and Vin Diesel's delivery could bring Saitama's character to life.

